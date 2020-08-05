Prater 'definitely' thinks he could kick a 65-yarder

Detroit has a new special teams coordinator in Brayden Coombs, who at 33 years old is nearly three years Prater's junior.

"The biggest impression I've had of (Coombs) is how he can control the meeting room," Prater said. "He has a presence and he can really control the meeting room. He's knowledgeable and enthusiastic, so he's been a lot of fun to learn from and work with so far."

Prater will also have a new permanent holder on field goals and extra points for the first time in his Lions tenure after punter Sam Martin left for Denver in free agency. Jack Fox and Arryn Siposs are battling for the punter job in Detroit and likely field goal and extra point holder job as well.

"It will definitely take some time," Prater said of working with a new holder. "That's a big reason why I'm personally really excited being back in the building is to get to work with those guys in person. With Muhl as well and Steve (long snappers Don Muhlbach and Steve Wirtel). Just to make up on some of those lost reps without the OTAs."