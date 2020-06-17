DC Cory Undlin very impressed with rookie Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah is expected to play a big role in Detroit's defense in 2020 after the Lions took the rookie cornerback out of Ohio State No. 3 overall in the draft.

Like all rookies, it's been a tough introduction to the NFL for Okudah, having to go through his first NFL offseason in a virtual setting because the COVID-19 pandemic closed down NFL training facilities this spring.

While new Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin hasn't been able to work with his new cornerback on the field, Okudah has certainly left his mark so far in the virtual environment the Lions have conducted and recently concluded their offseason training program in.

"With this Zoom thing, I've spent a lot of time with Jeff and I think the people in Detroit and Lions fans are going to really, really like him, not only as a player, but as a person," Undlin said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday.