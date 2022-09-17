Commanders Roundup: Carson Wentz calls Jahan Dotson's maturity 'very rare'

The Detroit Lions (0-1) head into Week 2 looking to rebound after starting their 2022 season with a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (38-35) Week 1. The Washington Commanders are coming off a Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (28-22).
The Lions showed some improvement on both sides of the ball last week, but the key issue was consistency. The offense needs to limit the number of dropped passes and miscommunications, and the defense struggled to contain a dual threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts.
The Lions had their fair share of bright spots like D’Andre Swift rushing for a career-high 144 yards and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continuing the success of his rookie season. Defensively, safety Tracy Walker recorded 13 tackles and a sack, while cornerback Jeff Okudah looked good in his return from an Achilles injury.
The Commanders' defense will again be without star defensive end Chase Young. On offense, quarterback Carson Wentz looked comfortable despite two interceptions. He made some good throws, which led the Commanders back from a 22-14 deficit to secure the win.
The Commanders look to stay hot and improve to 2-0, while the Lions look to get their first win of the season.
Here are 5 Commanders storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz calls Jahan Dotson's maturity 'very rare'
Carson Wentz has been in the NFL since 2016 and has worked with scores of talented wide receivers. Not many of them have shown the same maturity that Jahan Dotson has exemplified as a rookie … READ MORE
2. Practice report | Donovan Jeter excited to add skillset to Commanders front
Ron Rivera had a unique description of the recently signed Washington Commanders defensive tackle Donovan Jeter: He's a "space-eater." … READ MORE
3. Commanders vs. Lions preview | Taking a trip to Motown
The Washington Commanders are going on the road for the first time this season to play the Detroit Lions in Week 2 … READ MORE
4. Commanders begin new era on a positive note
The Commanders proved resilient, showcased some of their major personnel choices they made and gave the fans a memory worthy of a new launch ... READ MORE
5. Jahan Dotson reflects on two-touchdown rookie debut
Call it a rookie mistake, but apparently Jahan Dotson forgot to speak to the media after his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars … READ MORE