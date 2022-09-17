Commanders Roundup: Carson Wentz calls Jahan Dotson's maturity 'very rare'

The Detroit Lions (0-1) head into Week 2 looking to rebound after starting their 2022 season with a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (38-35) Week 1. The Washington Commanders are coming off a Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (28-22).

The Lions showed some improvement on both sides of the ball last week, but the key issue was consistency. The offense needs to limit the number of dropped passes and miscommunications, and the defense struggled to contain a dual threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

The Lions had their fair share of bright spots like D’Andre Swift rushing for a career-high 144 yards and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continuing the success of his rookie season. Defensively, safety Tracy Walker recorded 13 tackles and a sack, while cornerback Jeff Okudah looked good in his return from an Achilles injury.

The Commanders' defense will again be without star defensive end Chase Young. On offense, quarterback Carson Wentz looked comfortable despite two interceptions. He made some good throws, which led the Commanders back from a 22-14 deficit to secure the win.