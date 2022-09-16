Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Malcolm Rodriguez talks NFL debut and John Keim previews Week 2

Sep 16, 2022 at 07:20 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders. To start, Tim dives into the news and notes from the week at Allen Park, including a myriad of injuries to Detroit's offensive line. Next, ESPN's John Keim joins the show to break down the Washington Commanders. John gets you set on what to expect from the Carson Wentz-led offense and discusses whether rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson's Week 1 performance is here to stay. After that, Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez joins Tim to discuss his NFL debut, playing in front of the home fans at Ford Field and his pre-game cowboy attire. Tim then wraps up the game preview with his five Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM. Lastly, Tim caught up with Lions legend Tahir Whitehead last week after retiring as a Detroit Lion.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: News and notes from this week at Allen Park
  • 12:25: John Keim breaks down the Commanders and what the Lions can expect in Week 2
  • 23:48: Malcolm Rodriguez on his debut, HARD KNOCKS and preparing for Washington
  • 30:52: Tim's Key Matchups for Lions vs. Commanders, presented by BetMGM
  • 40:24: Tahir Whitehead on retiring as a Lion, Dan Campbell and his community efforts

