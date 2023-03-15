Lions re-sign DL John Cominsky to contract extension through the 2024 season

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DL John Cominsky to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Cominsky returns to Detroit after setting career highs in games played (14), games started (eight), total tackles (30), quarterback hits (12), tackles for loss (five), sacks (4.0), pass defenses (three) and forced fumbles (one) in 2022.
He spent the first three seasons of his career (2019-21) with the Atlanta Falcons after they selected him in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston University. In 41-career games (nine starts), he has 71 total tackles, 17 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
View photos of Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.