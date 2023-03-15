Lions re-sign DL John Cominsky to contract extension through the 2024 season

Mar 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DL John Cominsky to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Cominsky returns to Detroit after setting career highs in games played (14), games started (eight), total tackles (30), quarterback hits (12), tackles for loss (five), sacks (4.0), pass defenses (three) and forced fumbles (one) in 2022.

He spent the first three seasons of his career (2019-21) with the Atlanta Falcons after they selected him in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston University. In 41-career games (nine starts), he has 71 total tackles, 17 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

John Cominsky photos

View photos of Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrates following a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrates following a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) with Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) with Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

