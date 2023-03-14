"He's salt of the earth:" Looking back at Dan Campbell first becoming a Detroit Lion

Longtime Lions center and former Campbell teammate, Dominic Raiola, had a similar opinion of Campbell.

"When Mike Martz brought Dan in, he was smart, he was physical, loved the weight room, but he was a competitor. He was one of those dudes where you didn't want to mess with him," Raiola told detroitlions.com of Campbell.

"He was whistle to whistle, he wasn't cheap, but he was who he was and he's tough and he's a competitor. He got drafted by Bill Parcells and coached for Sean Payton for a while. He was drafted and groomed by these guys. A little bit of Dan, a little bit of Parcells, a little bit of Sean Payton, a lot of Detroit. You can see why they are winning and have success and the players believe in it with the way they are playing."

A lot of Detroit. That's a good line from Raiola, and definitely fits, because though Campbell was born and raised a Texas boy, it didn't take long for Detroit to start to feel like home and eventually shape his future.

"I was apprehensive because I didn't know anything about this area," Campbell told detroitlions.com about signing with Detroit in free agency. "I'd lived in New York, but really my whole time had been down in the south and in Texas. Just the people (in Detroit), man. It was unbelievable. It was a great experience and they welcomed you."

Campbell would play all 16 games for the Lions in 2006 and finish with career highs in receptions (32), yards (308), yards per reception (14.7) and touchdowns (4). He'd be limited to just three games the following two seasons because of injury and called it a career after 2008 with 10 years of NFL service as a player under his belt with the Giants, Cowboys and Lions.

Campbell got into coaching just one year later as a coaching intern in Miami in 2010. He advanced up the ranks to a position coach (2011-15), interim head coach (2015), then assistant head coach in New Orleans under Payton (2016-2020) before accepting the head coaching job in Detroit ahead of the 2021 season.

Cameras caught Campbell getting emotional in his return to Detroit while taking a tour of the Lions' Allen Park practice facility after accepting the job, the same facility that was just four years old when Campbell was first introduced to Detroit and the Lions in 2006.

"Thank y'all," Campbell said to Lions owner Sheila Hamp and team president Rod Wood as tears welled up in him. "Appreciate it, man. I do. I'm going to make y'all so proud."

Bringing a winner to Detroit is personal for Campbell. It's his pledge to a fan base that's embraced him and his brand of football.

"I've said this before and I'll say it again, when you grow up in Texas people are a certain way, especially when you grow up in the country like I did," Campbell said. "They'll give the shirt off their back for you if you needed it.

"To me, the only difference between where I grew up and the people up here is the way they talk. So, we felt at home, my wife, Holly, and I both felt very much at home. Our neighbors were unbelievable and the kids, the parents, and then you go to the games.