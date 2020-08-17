Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Practice report: Golladay picked up right where he left off last year during Detroit's first padded practice of training camp Monday.

During a red-zone team drill, Golladay went up in the back of the end zone over cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Tracy Walker to make a terrific touchdown grab, making sure to get both feet down inbounds on the way down. Golladay was in the slot on that play, showing his ability to make plays from all the receiving spots.

Early in practice, Golladay got the better of rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah in a one-on-one rep. Golladay made a subtle move to the inside, broke outside and was able to separate from Okudah when the rookie slipped a bit. That's going to be a fun matchup to watch throughout camp.

Golladay did have a false start penalty in a team portion of practice. The penalty for that was a jog around the field.