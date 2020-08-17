Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 214
College: Northern Illinois
Experience: 4th season
Outlook: After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons the last two years and his first Pro Bowl nod a season ago, the sky is the limit for Golladay entering his fourth season.
He led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions in just his third season and his five 100-yard performances over the course of last season were the fourth most in the NFL. His 18.3 average per reception was the highest in the league among all players with at least 55 receptions.
Golladay anchors a Lions receiving corps that returns its top three pass catchers from a year ago. He is big, strong and physical, and terrific at making contested catches as well as stretching the field. He continues to develop his route running and will keep learning how to counteract what teams do to defend him.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said this offseason the conversation he's having with Golladay now is how Golladay can take his game to next step and be considered among the best at the position in the game.
Practice report: Golladay picked up right where he left off last year during Detroit's first padded practice of training camp Monday.
During a red-zone team drill, Golladay went up in the back of the end zone over cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Tracy Walker to make a terrific touchdown grab, making sure to get both feet down inbounds on the way down. Golladay was in the slot on that play, showing his ability to make plays from all the receiving spots.
Early in practice, Golladay got the better of rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah in a one-on-one rep. Golladay made a subtle move to the inside, broke outside and was able to separate from Okudah when the rookie slipped a bit. That's going to be a fun matchup to watch throughout camp.
Golladay did have a false start penalty in a team portion of practice. The penalty for that was a jog around the field.
Quotable: "Each year I want to keep going up and up and I just want to build off last year," Golladay said after practice Monday. "Last year, I built off the year before that, and I just want to keep improving, just being a better receiver and better teammate and really just, like I said, building off last season."