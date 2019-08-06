Camp Spotlight: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

Practice report: Hockenson had a good day Tuesday in the second of three scheduled joint practices with the Patriots.

The rookie showed off a bit on 1-on-1 passing drills as he got good separation from Patriots safety Devin McCourty on an in route for a completion on his first rep. To finish the drill, he ran a very good deep flag route pulling away from Patriots safety Duron Harmon for a catch and big gain. The one thing noticeable about Hockenson early on is when he runs routes, he's very good at setting up his defender. He consistently gets good separation at the top of his route.

Later, in a red zone period, Hockenson made a full extension grab in the back of the end zone. It was on the other side of the field, so I couldn't see if he got both feet down. Either way, the play showed off Hockenson's huge catch radius.

The highlight of the rookie's day came in a two-minute team period. The offense had worked their way down to the Patriots' 13-yard line with seven seconds left on the clock down four points. Hockenson ran a terrific route playing off James. Hockenson made a terrific cut back inside down the seam for a touchdown. His teammates rushed him in the end zone after his score allowed them to take the lead with just two seconds left on the clock.