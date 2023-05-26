Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 49: Cam Davis & Alim McNeill talk Lions defensive line as OTAs begin

May 26, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by two members of the Lions' defensive line room. To start, assistant defensive line coach Cam Davis stops by to recap his first season with the Lions and then break down each member of Detroit's talented front. After notes on Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Romeo Okwara and more, Cam and Tim then shift to some expectations for the group and the defense as a whole for 2023. Next, Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill joins Tim in the studio after Thursday's OTA practice. Alim talks through his impressive body transformation this offseason before getting into how new defensive line coach John Scott Jr. has impacted the position room. Alim then breaks down what he's seen from third-round pick Brodric Martin so far, as well as what it's been like to play alongside new Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cam Sutton. Lastly, Tim and Alim catch up about Alim's latest album, "For the Label," out everywhere now!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Cam Davis on Lions defensive line group, coaching in Detroit and expectations for 2023
  • 22:20: Alim McNeill on OTAs, his body transformation and his latest rap album

