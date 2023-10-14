Buccaneers Roundup: Baker Mayfield: Bucs allow me to best version of myself

The Lions travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday to take on the 3-1 Buccaneers. Sunday's contest will have Detroit looking to remain perfect on the road to start the season.
Last time out: Detroit took care of business against a winless Carolina Panthers team in Week 5. Three takeaways in the first half put the Lions in front early, cruising to a 42-24 victory. Aidan Hutchinson and Jerry Jacobs both picked off Bryce Young and Will Harris recovered a fumble forced by Alim McNeill.
Jared Goff and the offense capitalized on all three Panthers turnovers for 21 points. With Amon-Ra St. Brown out, Josh Reynolds stepped up, notching 76 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta remained steady contributors as well. Montgomery ran in a touchdown and recorded over 100 yards again, while LaPorta added 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Tampa Bay's Week 4 win (26-9) over New Orleans was the last time Tampa Bay was in action as they had an early bye last week. The Buccaneers were stout defensively. They forced two fumbles and an interception, and allowed just 70 yards rushing, while keeping the Saints out of the end zone.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield had his best performance of the season with three touchdowns, 246 yards, a 78.1 percent completion rate and a 116.9 passer rating. Mayfield was also a threat with his legs, running for 31 yards on eight attempts. Chris Godwin was Mayfield's favorite target, going for 114 yards on eight catches.
Comparison: The Lions and Buccaneers don't share any like opponents but have played a very similar strength of schedule. Tampa Bay opponents have a combined record of 10-10 and Detroit opponents have a combined record of 13-12.
Matchups: Goff and the Lions' pass game will have their hands full on Sunday. The Buccaneers are top five in the NFL with six interceptions. Goff had gone 383 passes without an interception dating back to last season but has thrown three interceptions in the last four games. Opponents are also averaging just 6.5 yards per catch and have reached the end zone only four times through the air against the Bucs' defense. St. Brown returning to a Lions passing game that ranks top 10 in yards per game should make this a key matchup.
In their last meeting: Tampa Bay won, 47-7, at Ford Field. Tom Brady had four touchdowns while the Lions played with backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and David Blough after Matthew Stafford got hurt on the first drive.
The overall series: The Lions hold a slight 31-29 edge over Tampa Bay. The two are an even 3-3 in their last six.
Matchup Odds: ESPN Analytics favors Detroit with a 55 percent chance to win.
Here are 5 Buccaneers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
