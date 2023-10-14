Buccaneers Roundup: Baker Mayfield: Bucs allow me to best version of myself

The Lions travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday to take on the 3-1 Buccaneers. Sunday's contest will have Detroit looking to remain perfect on the road to start the season.

Last time out: Detroit took care of business against a winless Carolina Panthers team in Week 5. Three takeaways in the first half put the Lions in front early, cruising to a 42-24 victory. Aidan Hutchinson and Jerry Jacobs both picked off Bryce Young and Will Harris recovered a fumble forced by Alim McNeill.

Jared Goff and the offense capitalized on all three Panthers turnovers for 21 points. With Amon-Ra St. Brown out, Josh Reynolds stepped up, notching 76 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta remained steady contributors as well. Montgomery ran in a touchdown and recorded over 100 yards again, while LaPorta added 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay's Week 4 win (26-9) over New Orleans was the last time Tampa Bay was in action as they had an early bye last week. The Buccaneers were stout defensively. They forced two fumbles and an interception, and allowed just 70 yards rushing, while keeping the Saints out of the end zone.