Buccaneers Roundup: Baker Mayfield: Bucs allow me to best version of myself

Oct 14, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Headshot photo
Ryan Grill

New Media Web Intern

The Lions travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday to take on the 3-1 Buccaneers. Sunday's contest will have Detroit looking to remain perfect on the road to start the season.

Last time out: Detroit took care of business against a winless Carolina Panthers team in Week 5. Three takeaways in the first half put the Lions in front early, cruising to a 42-24 victory. Aidan Hutchinson and Jerry Jacobs both picked off Bryce Young and Will Harris recovered a fumble forced by Alim McNeill.

Jared Goff and the offense capitalized on all three Panthers turnovers for 21 points. With Amon-Ra St. Brown out, Josh Reynolds stepped up, notching 76 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta remained steady contributors as well. Montgomery ran in a touchdown and recorded over 100 yards again, while LaPorta added 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay's Week 4 win (26-9) over New Orleans was the last time Tampa Bay was in action as they had an early bye last week. The Buccaneers were stout defensively. They forced two fumbles and an interception, and allowed just 70 yards rushing, while keeping the Saints out of the end zone.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had his best performance of the season with three touchdowns, 246 yards, a 78.1 percent completion rate and a 116.9 passer rating. Mayfield was also a threat with his legs, running for 31 yards on eight attempts. Chris Godwin was Mayfield's favorite target, going for 114 yards on eight catches.

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Todd Bowles Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 27

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote

Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mike Evans Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 27

WR Mike Evans

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Godwin Backed up by Deven Thompkins (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 27

WR Chris Godwin

Backed up by Deven Thompkins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Justin Skule (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 27

T Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Justin Skule

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Matt Feiler Backed up by Aaron Stinnie (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 27

G Matt Feiler

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Robert Hainsey (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

C Robert Hainsey

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cody Mauch Backed up by Nick Leverett (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

G Cody Mauch

Backed up by Nick Leverett

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Luke Goedeke Backed up by Brandon Walton (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 27

T Luke Goedeke

Backed up by Brandon Walton

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cade Otton Backed up by David Wells (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 27

TE Cade Otton

Backed up by David Wells

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Ko Kieft Backed up by Payne Durham (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
10 / 27

TE Ko Kieft

Backed up by Payne Durham

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Kyle Trask (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 27

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Kyle Trask

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rachaad White Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
12 / 27

RB Rachaad White

Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calijah Kancey Backed up by Mike Greene (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
13 / 27

DL Calijah Kancey

Backed up by Mike Greene

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Vita Vea Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
14 / 27

NT Vita Vea

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Logan Hall Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
15 / 27

DL Logan Hall

Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
16 / 27

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Devin White Backed up by K.J. Britt (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
17 / 27

ILB Devin White

Backed up by K.J. Britt

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Lavonte David Backed up by SirVocea Dennis (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
18 / 27

ILB Lavonte David

Backed up by SirVocea Dennis

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 27

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jamel Dean Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 27

CB Jamel Dean

Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 27

CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 27

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Ryan Neal Backed up by Christian Izien (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
23 / 27

S Ryan Neal

Backed up by Christian Izien

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Jake Camarda (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
24 / 27

P/H Jake Camarda

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chase McLaughlin (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
25 / 27

K Chase McLaughlin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Zach Triner (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
26 / 27

LS Zach Triner

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
PR/KR Deven Thompkins Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
27 / 27

PR/KR Deven Thompkins

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Comparison: The Lions and Buccaneers don't share any like opponents but have played a very similar strength of schedule. Tampa Bay opponents have a combined record of 10-10 and Detroit opponents have a combined record of 13-12.

Matchups: Goff and the Lions' pass game will have their hands full on Sunday. The Buccaneers are top five in the NFL with six interceptions. Goff had gone 383 passes without an interception dating back to last season but has thrown three interceptions in the last four games. Opponents are also averaging just 6.5 yards per catch and have reached the end zone only four times through the air against the Bucs' defense. St. Brown returning to a Lions passing game that ranks top 10 in yards per game should make this a key matchup.

In their last meeting: Tampa Bay won, 47-7, at Ford Field. Tom Brady had four touchdowns while the Lions played with backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and David Blough after Matthew Stafford got hurt on the first drive.

The overall series: The Lions hold a slight 31-29 edge over Tampa Bay. The two are an even 3-3 in their last six.

Matchup Odds: ESPN Analytics favors Detroit with a 55 percent chance to win.

Here are 5 Buccaneers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Baker Mayfield: Bucs allow me to best version of myself

Former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield seems to have found the right situation with the Buccaneers after bouncing around last season ... READ MORE

2. Todd Bowles looks ahead to Lions vs. Bucs, 'Take care of business' | Press Conference

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles speaks to media on how they are preparing to slow down the Lions offense ... WATCH

3. Creamsicle is Here, Division Leaders Prepare for Battle | Bucs Insider

Catch up on all the Bucs news with team reporter Casey Phillips and senior writer & editor Scott Smith … WATCH

4. Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin Among Bucs' 2023 Captains

The Bucs just recently named their captains for 2023 after deciding to wait a few weeks into the season … READ MORE

5. Baker Mayfield on Being Named Captain, Focusing on Lions | Press Conference

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield discusses his competitive mentality, being named a captain, and the challenge the Lions present … WATCH

Related Content

news

Lions at Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 15th at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Buccaneers injury report: Oct. 13

Lions at Buccaneers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 13.
news

NOTEBOOK: LaPorta back at practice Friday after missing Thursday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Anatomy of a trick play: How Detroit Lions' through-the-legs snap came to be

Advertising