Bowling Green and New Mexico State to play in 2022 Quick Lane Bowl

DETROIT – Bowling Green State University and New Mexico State University will play in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 26, at 2:30 PM EST. The game will air nationally on ESPN.

Fans can follow the official Twitter account of the Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) for the most current game information.

This will mark both Bowling Green and New Mexico State's first appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl and the first meeting between the Falcons and the Aggies in football.

Bowling Green is 6-6 and finished 5-3 in MAC play. The Falcons started their 2022 season finding their first win of the season in game three against Marshall University with an overtime win, taking down the Thundering Herd 34-31. The Falcons continued to balance their season with some hits and some victories, finding their fifth win in game nine against Western Michigan to give BGSU their most wins in a season since their MAC Championship win in 2015. A game 11 42-35 win against Toledo gave BGSU their first bowl eligibility since 2015. The Quick Lane Bowl is BGSU's 14th bowl appearance (first since 2015) and first under fourth-year Head Coach Scot Loeffler. Although it is Bowling Green's first appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl, it is the third time BGSU will play a bowl game at Ford Field. BGSU previously played in the now defunct Motor City Bowl in 2003 and in 2013 when it changed names to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl. BGSU is 1-1 all-time in bowl games at Ford Field, highlighted by a 28-24 win over Northwestern in the 2003 Motor City Bowl.

New Mexico State stands 6-6 going into Bowl Season. A FBS independent, NM State began the 2022 season with a new head coach for the first time in nine years as 23-year coaching veteran Jerry Kill was named the 35th head coach of the NM State football program on Nov. 29, 2021. Under one of the nation's most well-respected program rebuilders, the Aggies opened their season by dropping each of their four tilts but would eventually pick up its first win of the Kill era. The offense found success at home against Hawaii in the fifth week of play – scoring more points (45) than it had in the first four games combined (32) to defeat the Rainbow Warriors 45-26 on Sept. 24. The second half of the Aggies season opened with back-to-back victories at UMass (23-13) and at home against Lamar (51-14). The win over the UMass Minutemen marked NM State's first true road win in nearly 1,500 days. With their hopes of earning a bowl bid likely on the line, the Aggies put together their most impressive performance of the 2022 season as they routed the Liberty Flames – winning 49-14 to account for the Aggies' fifth win of the season. This is the Aggies fifth bowl game appearance and first under first-year head coach Jerry Kill.

This is the eighth year of a multiyear agreement for Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center as the title sponsor of an annual college football bowl game at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions own, host and operate this college football bowl game. The Lions' entertainment division, DLI Entertainment, has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field since 2002 and has been home of the MAC Football Championship since 2004. Notably, Garth Brooks set a Ford Field attendance record of 74,000 at his sold-out show on February 22, 2020. DLI has also hosted 11 Kenny Chesney shows. In recent news, The Weeknd performed on July 27 for the first time at Ford Field with a sold-out show. Other shows hosted by Ford Field include Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé & Jay –Z and Luke Bryan stadium tours.

This game has no affiliation with previous Michigan bowl games, such as the Little Caesars Bowl or Motor City Bowl.

Accommodations, Activities and Special Events:

Teams are expected to arrive in Detroit on December 22

DiBella's Old-Fashioned Sub's, Detroit Wing Company and Salvatore Scallopini Italian will be providing late-night snacks at the hotel.

Buffalo Wild Wings (MAC) and Jolly Pumpkin (FBS Independent) have been named the official restaurants for each teams' fans and will be providing special Quick Lane Bowl discounts.

A welcome reception at the historic Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation will include a private tour of the museum highlighted by a "life after football" panel discussion that includes TJ Lang and Chris Spielman.

