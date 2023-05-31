2023 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26, 2 PM ET

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 at 2 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN. Visit www.quicklanebowl.com for more information or follow the Quick Lane Bowl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @QuickLaneBowl for news and updates.
This will be the ninth annual Quick Lane Bowl. Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center has been the title sponsor of the college football bowl game at Ford Field since the 2014 inaugural game.
The Quick Lane Bowl features teams from the Big Ten and the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The bowl game has also hosted teams from various qualifying conferences, including the ACC, Mountain West, and Conference USA.
The eighth annual Quick Lane Bowl was played between the Bowling Green Falcons and the New Mexico State Aggies on December 26, 2022. It was the Bowling Green Falcons fourteenth bowl appearance in school history, and the New Mexico State Aggies fifth bowl game in school history. The Aggies remain undefeated in postseason play, taking an early lead and holding it the entire game for a 24-19 win to become the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl Champions.
The entertainment division of the Detroit Lions – DLI Entertainment – has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field since 2002 and has been home of the MAC Football Championship since 2004. Notably, Garth Brooks set a Ford Field attendance record of 74,000 on February 22, 2020 for highest attendance at a concert with a stage in-the-round, and Luke Combs set a Ford Field record for highest attendance at an end-stage show with 52,783 fans on April 22, 2023. Other recent shows hosted by Ford Field include The Weeknd, The Rolling Stones and Kenny Chesney – who has played 11 shows at Ford Field, with the most recent in August 2022. 2023 is primed to be a record-setting year at Ford Field, with upcoming shows and events including Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, WWE SummerSlam and Metallica.