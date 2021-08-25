2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

Aug 25, 2021 at 09:51 AM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase at www.quicklanebowl.com.

This will be the seventh annual Quick Lane Bowl. Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center has been the title sponsor of the annual college football bowl game at Ford Field since its 2014 inaugural game. The Quick Lane Bowl was not played in 2020 due to health and safety considerations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quick Lane Bowl now features teams from the Big Ten and the Mid-American Conference (MAC); prior to 2020 it also featured teams from the ACC. At the end of the college football season, officials from both conferences meet with bowl officials to determine the best possible matchup and choose their team representatives.

The sixth annual Quick Lane Bowl was played between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Pitt Panthers on December 26th, 2019. Pitt finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and was looking to capture their second bowl win since the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl. Pat Narduzzi returned to the state of Michigan seeking his first bowl victory as Pitt's head coach. Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible for the second straight season after finishing with a record of 6-6. The Eagles and Head Coach Chris Creighton were looking to get their second bowl win in school history. After a close and competitive four quarters, Eastern Michigan was unable to convert on a 4th down during their last possession leading Pitt to end the game by taking a knee as time expired. The Panthers earned a 34-30 Quick Lane Bowl victory.

The entertainment division, DLI Entertainment, has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field since 2002 and has been home of the MAC Football Championship since 2004. Notably, Garth Brooks set a Ford Field attendance record of 74,000 at his sold-out show on February 22, 2020. DLI has also hosted nine Kenny Chesney shows with another set to return in 2022. Other recent shows hosted by Ford Field include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé & Jay –Z and Luke Bryan stadium tours.

Visit www.quicklanebowl.com, Quick Lane Bowl on Facebook (@QLB21), Twitter (@quicklanebowl) and Instagram (@quicklanebowl) for more information.

