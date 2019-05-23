2019 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 26 at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. Visit www.quicklanebowl.com for presale ticket information.

This will be the sixth annual Quick Lane Bowl. Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center has been the title sponsor of the annual college football bowl game at Ford Field since its 2014 inaugural game.

The fifth annual Quick Lane Bowl was played on December 26, 2018, between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Minnesota Golden Gophers. Minnesota returned to Detroit for the second time in four seasons after winning the Quick Lane Bowl in 2015 against Central Michigan. Led by second year head coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers were coming off a 6-6 regular season record finishing 3-6 in the Big Ten. Georgia Tech entered the game with a record of 7-5 (5-3 in the ACC) and finished the season winning six of their last eight games after starting 1-4. For the Yellow Jackets, this was a farewell game for one of college football's most prolific head coaches, Paul Johnson, as he coached his final career game before retirement. Minnesota held on in the final minutes to claim a 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech.

The Quick Lane Bowl traditionally features teams from the Big Ten and ACC. At the end of the college football season, officials from both conferences meet with bowl officials to determine the best possible matchup and choose their team representatives.