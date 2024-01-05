2023 Quick Lane Bowl recap

Jan 05, 2024 at 03:41 PM

The ninth annual Quick Lane Bowl was held on December 26, 2023, at Ford Field and featured a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Bowling Green Falcons were heading into their fifteenth bowl game and looking for their sixth bowl win. They finished the regular season 7-5, with an impressive win over Georgia Tech on the road. The Falcons are led by Head Coach Scot Loeffler, in his 5th season with the Bowling Green.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were heading to this year's Quick Lane Bowl under 7th year Head Coach P.J. Fleck. The Gophers finished the season with a record of 5-7. The Gophers came into the game with 4-0 record in bowl games, which is the most in school history.

Bowling Green opened the game scoring on their first drive, with a 45-yard pass from QB Connor Bazelak to WR Odieu Hiliare. The Falcons scored less than a minute and half into the game. Minnesota responded with a 75 yard drive down the field. QB Cole Kramer was able to connect with WR Elijah Spencer to put the Gophers on the board. Minnesota decided to attempt a 2-point conversion after the touchdown but came short. Leaving Bowling Green leading 7-6.

After both offenses started off hot, the defense for both teams were able to settle in. Minnesota was held to only a field goal for the rest of the first half. Bowling Green was able to ramp up their defense, forcing an interception. This led to a field goal, giving the Falcons 10-9 lead at half-time.

Minnesota opened the second half scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives. From the 1-yard line, Kramer scored a touchdown. The second touchdown came after a return by WR Quentin Redding to the Bowling Green 27-yard line. The Gophers were able to capitalize with a 7-yard pass from Kramer to WR Jameson Geers. This gave Minnesota a 23-10 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Bowling Green was able to force the Gophers to punt at the start of the 4th quarter. With the Falcons trailing by 2 scores, this was an important offensive series for them. The start of the drive was opened by a 42-yard run by RB PaSean Wimberly to Minnesota's 38-yard line. Bowling Green would eventually score on an 18-yard touchdown run from Wimberly.

The Gophers responded by going down the field in 5 plays and a touchdown by RB Darius Taylor to bring their lead back to a two-score game. Bowling Green would not go down without a fight, bouncing back with their own drive, ending with a touchdown. This brought the game within one score with two and half minutes left in the game.

Despite the effort from the Falcons, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were able to run out the clock to secure the 30-24 win and become the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl Champions.

Bowling Green was able to rely on their senior WR Odieu Hiliare, who finished with 152 yards on 10 catches with a touchdown.

Minnesota's offense was led by, Detroit native, Darius Taylor. The freshman running led the team in rushing and receiving. On the ground, Taylor had 208 yards on 35 carries and 1 touchdown. Taylor also had 11 yards on 2 catches and was named the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl MVP.

GAME NOTES

  • MVP: Darius Taylor (208 Rushing yards, 35 carries, 1 TD)
  • Kickoff: 2:30 PM
  • Network: ESPN

GAME STATS

Passing leaders:

Table inside Article
NAME COMP/ATT YARDS TD INT
Cole Kramer (MINN) 8/16 26 2 1
Connor Bazelak (BGSU) 21/36 221 1 0

Rushing leaders:

Table inside Article
NAME CARRIES YARDS TD AVG
Darius Taylor (MINN) 35 208 1 5.9
PaSean Wimberly (BGSU) 3 63 1 21.0

Receiving leaders:

Table inside Article
NAME RECEPTIONS YARDS TD AVG
Darius Taylor (MINN) 2 11 0 5.5
Odieu Hiliare (BGSU) 10 152 1 15.2

Related Content

news

Quick Lane Bowl invested $7,000 towards education at Detroit Lions Academy as part of the new Touchdown for Teachers Initiative

Collaboration with the CFP Foundation and ESPN has resulted in valued support that goes directly to local teachers.
news

Bowling Green and Minnesota to play in 2023 Quick Lane Bowl

The Bowling Green Falcons (MAC) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Big Ten) will play in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Tuesday, December 26, at 2:00 PM EST.
news

2023 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26, 2 PM ET

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 at 2 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.
news

2022 Quick Lane Bowl recap

The eighth annual Quick Lane Bowl was held on December 26, 2022, at Ford Field and featured a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the New Mexico State Aggies.
news

Bowling Green and New Mexico State to play in 2022 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green State University and New Mexico State University will play in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 26, at 2:30 PM EST.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl recap

The seventh annual Quick Lane Bowl was played at Ford Field on Dec. 27, 2021 featuring a matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 
news

2019 Quick Lane Bowl recap

The sixth annual Quick Lane Bowl was played at Ford Field between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Pitt Panthers on December 26th, 2019.
news

Lions announce multiyear partnerships for Quick Lane Bowl

The Detroit Lions announced today a three-year extension with Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center and six-year partnerships with both the Big Ten Conference and Mid-American Conference.
news

2019 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 26 at 8 p.m.
news

2018 Quick Lane Bowl Recap

Minnesota defeated Georgia Tech 34-10 in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl
Advertising