Holmes praises Campbell's 'elite' ability to right the ship

This year, after a loss to Miami in which Detroit gave up 382 passing yards and three touchdowns to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Campbell said in his postgame press conference that Miami didn't do anything they weren't expecting. The loss dropped Detroit to 1-6 on the year and they ranked last in yards allowed per game (421.3) and were surrendering over 265 yards per contest through the air. Campbell again made a tough decision to relieve defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant of his duties.

"He's going to do what it takes for the team," Holmes said. "He had to do it again this year, it was at 1-6, and he just has a rare, elite ability to pull a team out and right the ship. And when you have that, I think that's just – it's God given, and you just either have it or don't, and he has that, and that's one of the many qualities that I think makes him an elite coach."