Holmes praises Campbell's 'elite' ability to right the ship

Jan 15, 2023 at 08:22 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

When the going gets tough, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has shown he's willing to make the tough decisions to get his football team going again.

It's one of the things Lions general manager Brad Holmes respects the most about Campbell.

"I think Dan – he's special, he's elite," Holmes said this week. "I will say what Dan can do, and I don't know if all coaches have, he has an elite ability to pull a team out of a dark place, and whether it's from a record standpoint, whether it's something from he has to make a tough decision on the staff. Like, it's proven. Proof's in the puddling."

Last year, when it was clear quarterback Jared Goff and then offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn weren't on the same page, Campbell made the tough decision to relieve Lynn of his play calling duties, take on calling plays himself and elevate then tight ends coach Ben Johnson to a pass-game coordinator role.

That decision woke up a struggling Lions' offense and put in motion Johnson being elevated to offensive coordinator this season. Johnson is now a head-coach candidate in this year's hiring cycle.

"He had to make a tough decision on the staff last year, a decision I know he didn't want but he had to, and he knew he had to," Holmes said.

Best Detroit Lions photos of 2022 season

View the best photos of the 2022 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 60

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrating with fans after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrating with fans after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) giving his mother the ball after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) giving his mother the ball after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 60

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) with Fans during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) with Fans during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 60

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 60

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 60

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Touchdown celebration with Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 60

Touchdown celebration with Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 60

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 60

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins\, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins\, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 60

Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 60

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrating a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrating a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This year, after a loss to Miami in which Detroit gave up 382 passing yards and three touchdowns to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Campbell said in his postgame press conference that Miami didn't do anything they weren't expecting. The loss dropped Detroit to 1-6 on the year and they ranked last in yards allowed per game (421.3) and were surrendering over 265 yards per contest through the air. Campbell again made a tough decision to relieve defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant of his duties.

"He's going to do what it takes for the team," Holmes said. "He had to do it again this year, it was at 1-6, and he just has a rare, elite ability to pull a team out and right the ship. And when you have that, I think that's just – it's God given, and you just either have it or don't, and he has that, and that's one of the many qualities that I think makes him an elite coach."

Holmes and Campbell have built a foundation and a culture they hope will usher in steadier times moving forward. But when the going gets tough, Campbell has shown he won't sit idly by. He's shown over the last two years he's got the wherewithal and know-how to admit mistakes and pull the right strings to get his team out of it.

Related Content

news

Cominsky wants to return to Detroit next season

Defensive lineman John Cominsky is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he'd like to stay in Detroit.

news

TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 28 free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a look at all 28 of the Detroit Lions' soon to be free agents.

news

Holmes, Lions excited to see what Jameson Williams can do in 2023

Count GM Brad Holmes and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown among those excited to see what rookie WR Jameson Williams can do in 2023.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How will increased cap space affect Holmes' free agency approach this offseason?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes postseason press conference.

news

Sewell already looking forward to next season

The Detroit Lions' 2022 season has just ended, but tackle Penei Sewell is already looking forward to the next one.

news

Campbell: Goff a 'perfect fit' for Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday he thinks quarterback Jared Goff is a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' franchise rushing TD record

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

Lions 2023 opponents set

The Detroit Lions' opponents are now set for the 2023 season.

news

Lions 2023 first-round draft picks set

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

RECAP: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising