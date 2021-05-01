Lions draft wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

After addressing their defense with three picks on Day 2, the Lions shifted back over to the offensive side of the ball with their first pick on Day 3 and the selection of USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round with the No. 112 pick.

A three-year starter at USC, St. Brown (5-11, 197) lined up both inside and outside for the Trojans. He made an immediate impact at USC with 60 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and finished his career No. 11 in school history with 178 receptions. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. He has terrific route-running ability and body control, and makes a ton of tough catches. He ranked eighth in the FBS in contested catches last season.

That toughness, in part, comes from the fact that St. Brown has been lifting weights since he was six years old. His father, John Brown, was a bodybuilder who won the Mr. Universe contest twice (1981 & 82) and was named Mr. World three times.

His brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, plays for the Green Bay Packers.