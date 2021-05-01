Lions draft wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

May 01, 2021
After addressing their defense with three picks on Day 2, the Lions shifted back over to the offensive side of the ball with their first pick on Day 3 and the selection of USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round with the No. 112 pick.

A three-year starter at USC, St. Brown (5-11, 197) lined up both inside and outside for the Trojans. He made an immediate impact at USC with 60 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and finished his career No. 11 in school history with 178 receptions. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. He has terrific route-running ability and body control, and makes a ton of tough catches. He ranked eighth in the FBS in contested catches last season.

That toughness, in part, comes from the fact that St. Brown has been lifting weights since he was six years old. His father, John Brown, was a bodybuilder who won the Mr. Universe contest twice (1981 & 82) and was named Mr. World three times.

His brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, plays for the Green Bay Packers.

"My family has been huge in my journey here getting to where I am now with the Detroit Lions," St. Brown said Saturday. "I'm excited. They've been huge in my whole process and I can't thank them enough for what they've done for me."

Amon-Ra St. Brown photos

View photos of the Lions' 4th round pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - USC.

The USC Trojans battle the Utah Utesin Salt Lake City, UT on Nov. 21 , 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) makes a catch in the end zone in front of Stanford Cardinal safety Ben Edwards (9) but was ruled out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 17-3. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left, catches a touchdown pass against Washington State cornerback Marcus Strong during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. USC won 39-36. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) eludes the tackle of Arizona State safety Cam Phillips (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) raises his arms after a touchdown reception against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California's Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) pulls away from Oregon State's Jalen Moore, left, after making a reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
Southern California's Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against California during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) runs in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Tyler Vaughns against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, catches a touchdown over Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) and wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown while defended by UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The USC Trojans rally from behin to beat the UCLA Bruins in the 90th edition of the Crosstown Showdown on Dec. 12, 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left, catches a pass while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
USC football (4-0) remains undefeated after cruising to a 38-13 victory over Washington State on Dec. 6, 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
The USC Trojans battle the Utah Utesin Salt Lake City, UT on Nov. 21 , 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) catches a pass before running to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
USC Women's Volleyball Practice 08/16/18
The Lions lost their top two wide receivers - Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. - in free agency. They signed Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley, but all those signings were one-year deals. There's still a long-term need at the position that St. Brown helps fill.

"I think physicality is huge at the receiver position," St. Brown said. "Contested catches and I have strong hands. Being durable. My college career I didn't miss one game. I think that's a testament to the work I put in in the weight room and taking care of my body and making sure my body is strong enough to take those impacts and those hits."

Detroit also returns Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden and Geronimo Allison, but only Cephus caught a pass in a game last season among that group.

St. Brown only had two drops in 58 targets in 2020, and also has the ability to return punts.

