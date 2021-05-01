A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

May 01, 2021 at 01:18 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Pick: Round 4, 112 overall.

Ht./Wt.: 5-11.5, 197.

Pro Day workout: 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Stats: Three-year player, 33 games. Career: 178 catches, 2,270 yards, 16 TDs and 12.8 yards per catch. Seven TD catches came in only six games in 2020.

Wide receiver offseason roster: Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy, Breshad Perriman, Damion Ratley, Kalif Raymond, Tyrell Williams.

Amon-Ra St. Brown photos

View photos of the Lions' 4th round pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - USC.

The USC Trojans battle the Utah Utesin Salt Lake City, UT on Nov. 21 , 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
John McGillen via USC Athletics/USC ATHLETICS
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) makes a catch in the end zone in front of Stanford Cardinal safety Ben Edwards (9) but was ruled out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 17-3. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left, catches a touchdown pass against Washington State cornerback Marcus Strong during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. USC won 39-36. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) eludes the tackle of Arizona State safety Cam Phillips (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) raises his arms after a touchdown reception against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California's Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) pulls away from Oregon State's Jalen Moore, left, after making a reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
Timothy J. Gonzalez/2018 All Rights Reserved
Southern California's Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against California during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) runs in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Tyler Vaughns against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, catches a touchdown over Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) and wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown while defended by UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The USC Trojans rally from behin to beat the UCLA Bruins in the 90th edition of the Crosstown Showdown on Dec. 12, 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
John McGillen/USC ATHLETICS 2020
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left, catches a pass while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC football (4-0) remains undefeated after cruising to a 38-13 victory over Washington State on Dec. 6, 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
John McGillen/USC Athletics 2020
The USC Trojans battle the Utah Utesin Salt Lake City, UT on Nov. 21 , 2020. (John McGillen via USC Athletics)
John McGillen via USC Athletics/USC ATHLETICS
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) catches a pass before running to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC Women's Volleyball Practice 08/16/18
John McGillen/USC Athletics
Analyst's take: ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay on ESPN's draft show: "His ability to adjust and track the football is as good as anybody in this draft. He's a natural hands catcher."

Tim Twentyman's take: St. Brown can line up inside and outside, and was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. The Lions have a long-term need at receiver, and St. Brown is a refined route runner with terrific hands.

Mike O'Hara's take: Adding a versatile receiver with the ability to work in the slot opens the receiving game for everybody. St. Brown was productive in college, and playing for a school that's had a history of sending good to great receivers to the NFL is a positive entry on his resume.

