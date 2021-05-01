A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Player: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Pick: Round 4, 112 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 5-11.5, 197.
Pro Day workout: 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.
Stats: Three-year player, 33 games. Career: 178 catches, 2,270 yards, 16 TDs and 12.8 yards per catch. Seven TD catches came in only six games in 2020.
Wide receiver offseason roster: Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy, Breshad Perriman, Damion Ratley, Kalif Raymond, Tyrell Williams.
View photos of the Lions' 4th round pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - USC.
Analyst's take: ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay on ESPN's draft show: "His ability to adjust and track the football is as good as anybody in this draft. He's a natural hands catcher."
Tim Twentyman's take: St. Brown can line up inside and outside, and was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. The Lions have a long-term need at receiver, and St. Brown is a refined route runner with terrific hands.
Mike O'Hara's take: Adding a versatile receiver with the ability to work in the slot opens the receiving game for everybody. St. Brown was productive in college, and playing for a school that's had a history of sending good to great receivers to the NFL is a positive entry on his resume.