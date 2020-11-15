5 things to watch: Lions vs. Washington

TURNOVER BATTLE

The Lions have lost their last two games for a number of reasons, but tops on that list would be that they've lost the turnover battle in each contest (2-0 vs. Indianapolis and 3-0 vs. Minnesota).

That five turnover swing the last two weeks currently ranks the Lions 20th in turnover differential at minus-2. Washington is a minus-6, which ranks 29th. Washington's eight fumbles lost are the second most in the NFL and their 15 total giveaways are the fourth most.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who is making his first start in two years today after suffering a devastating leg injury, replaced Kyle Allen last week and threw three interceptions in the loss to the Giants.

Turnovers are the key in just about every football game, but even more so today with a couple teams that have struggled with them as of late.

TAKING SOME SHOTS

This is a copycat league, and once defensive coaches find a proven recipe for success against a certain offense it's almost a guarantee teams will continue to see that defense until they prove they can beat it.

The Lions have seen a lot of Cover 2 this season as a defensive strategy to keep Detroit's big-play pass catchers in front of them. There was no better example of that than last week against Minnesota. Stafford attempted just one pass of 20-plus yards in the air as the Vikings forced him to continually check the ball down in the short and intermediate part of the field.

Washington's pass rush is so good that it's sometimes dangerous to hold the ball and let those big plays develop, but Detroit's got to scheme some one-on-one opportunities down the field to keep this defense honest.