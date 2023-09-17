5 things to watch: Lions vs. Seahawks 

3. GOFF STREAK

Since Week 9 of last season, quarterback Jared Goff has not thrown an interception. It's a streak of 359 straight passes, which is the third longest streak in NFL history.

"It's been a lot of things. Obviously, we've been playing well, taking care of the ball and then there's a lot of luck in it," Goff said this week of the streak. "We have balls batted that hit the ground that doesn't always happen, so yeah there's a few different things, but if I'm taking care of the ball, we usually win games, so I've got to keep doing that."

The NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception belongs to Aaron Rodgers at 402.

4. DEFENSIVE ENCORE

Detroit's revamped defense sent a message last week that this isn't the same unit as last year. Holding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense to just 316 total yards, 20 points and 0-for-7 on third down in the second half was impressive.

What Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn loved the most about the performance was that his guys played to the identity they want to have.

"I think our identity showed up for the most part, and I tell our guys this, 'Listen, the stats are the stats, but if our identity shows up, it takes care of everything.' We play with maximum effort. I thought we were physical, that we were violent, especially in the secondary, and I thought we attacked the football.

"Now, we didn't come away with as many balls we want as far as interceptions and punch-outs. We did get one. But to me, that's what really showed up. I mean the stats are the stats, but like I tell our guys, if we do those things, if we understand that we do those things, those three things, man, the stats are going to take care of itself, and those guys did that."

It doesn't get any easier for Glenn and his defense today. Seattle has a nice trio of wide receivers and a good run game. The Seahawks put up 51 and 48 points, respectively, the last two times these teams played. That's certainly left a bad taste in Glenn's mouth, and he should have his guys ready to play.