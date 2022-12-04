5 things to watch: Lions vs. Jaguars

2. LIMITING LAWRENCE

Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing some pretty darn good ball right now. In the month of November, Lawrence completed 83-of-108 passes (77 percent) for 815 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 116.1 passer rating, leading Jacksonville to a 2-1 record.

Lawrence isn't the same kind of threat on the ground as someone like Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but he can run and make plays with his legs. It's his arm, combined with a terrific receiving corps, that should be the biggest worry for Detroit's defense. The Lions' defense must do a good job of keeping Lawrence in the pocket, getting pressure in his face, and taking away his first read.

3. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

This Jacksonville defense ranks 24th in total defense, 25th against the pass, 25th on third down, and their 17.0 sacks are the second fewest in the NFL. There's an opportunity today for the Lions' offense to have a big day, especially in the passing game.