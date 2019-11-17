5 things to watch: Lions vs. Cowboys

CAN FLOWERS STAY HOT?

After missing all of training camp rehabbing an injury and starting the season a little slow due to that fact, defensive end Trey Flowers has really picked up his play in recent weeks.

He recorded a sack last week of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and aims for a fourth game in a row with a sack. He's got eight quarterback hurries over his last three games and has two forced fumbled in his last three games at Ford Field.

It will be no easy task getting to Prescott today, however. Dallas has allowed just 11 sacks all season, tops in the NFL.

KEY MOMENTS

The Lions are one of three teams in the NFL this season (49ers & Chiefs) that have led in every game they've played. With a 3-5-1 record, that makes this a pretty strange season so far for Detroit. They've had opportunities to win more games, but simply haven't made enough of the key plays that separate wins and losses in this league. And both sides of the ball deserve the blame.