5 things to watch: Lions at Panthers

The players on the bubble have a chance to make one final case for inclusion on Detroit's initial 53-man roster that has to be set by 4 p.m. Tuesday during tonight's preseason finale in Carolina.

"I think a lot of guys need to show up for us and there's a lot of guys that we'll be looking for that we consider depth players, spot starters, guys fighting for jobs, practice squad spots, so I think you're looking for it all," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "We need everybody to step up."

Here are five things I'll be looking out for tonight in a very important contest for a lot of different players:

1. QUARTERBACK PLAY

Will the Lions ultimately keep two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster or three?

The Lions proposed a bylaw change in the spring that was adopted by the NFL that allows teams to have an emergency third quarterback on the gameday roster that doesn't count toward the team's 46 players on gameday. Campbell said that won't factor into their decision to keep two or three on the initial 53, however.

Teddy Bridgewater was put in a tough spot last week having only three practices under his belt before playing against Jacksonville in the preseason game. The expectation is for him to look more comfortable tonight.