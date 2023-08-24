Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

Aug 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are hitting the road for the 2023 preseason finale, traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to face the Carolina Panthers at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 25. This won't be the only time these two teams meet this year - the Panthers come to Ford Field for a regular season matchup in Week 5. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
  • Analyst: Tiki Barber

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

