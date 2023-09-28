5 things to watch: Lions at Packers 

4. SECOND-ROUND ROOKIES

Detroit has gotten key contributions from a number of their rookies, but second-rounds picks tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch have really stood out early in the season.

LaPorta has totaled 18 receptions for 186 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown through his first three NFL games. He's the first tight end in NFL history to log five-or-more receptions in each of his first three games. He currently has the most receptions by a tight end through three games and ranks second in yards.

"He's built a rapport with (Jared) Goff," Campbell said of LaPorta. "Goff has a lot of trust in him, and I think that's what it says probably more than anything."

Branch is an early Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate after recording 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended and a pick-six through three games. He was the best defensive player on the field for the Lions Sunday vs. Atlanta, and that's saying something in just his third career game as a professional.