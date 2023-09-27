How to Watch

Delivered By

Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 27, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The 2-1 Detroit Lions are headed back to primetime, traveling to Lambeau Field to square off against the 2-1 Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Lions look to win their second consecutive Thursday night contest following the season opening win at Kansas City. With a win, Detroit would start a season 3-1 for the first time since 2017. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: Prime Video

  • Play-by-play: Al Michaels
  • Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
  • Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung

For those in the Detroit-area, Lions-Packers will also be simulcast on WJBK (FOX 2 Detroit).

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-GB-Pocket

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
1 / 27

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
2 / 27

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 27

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T David Bakhtiari Backed up by Rasheed Walker (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
4 / 27

T David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Rasheed Walker

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
5 / 27

G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Jon Runyan (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
6 / 27

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jon Runyan

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 27

G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Zach Tom Backed up by Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 27

OL Zach Tom

Backed up by Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
9 / 27

TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jayden Reed Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 27

WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jordan Love Backed up by Sean Clifford (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
11 / 27

QB Jordan Love

Backed up by Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
12 / 27

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
13 / 27

DL Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL T.J. Slaton Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 27

DL T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
15 / 27

DL Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Preston Smith Backed up by Lukas Van Ness and Justin Hollins (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 27

LB Preston Smith

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness and Justin Hollins

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 27

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
18 / 27

LB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Rashan Gary Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
19 / 27

LB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 27

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Rasul Douglas Backed up by Carrington Valentine (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
21 / 27

CB Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Carrington Valentine

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Darnell Savage Backed up by Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
23 / 27

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Anders Carlson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
24 / 27

K Anders Carlson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
25 / 27

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
26 / 27

PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matt Orzech (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
27 / 27

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Chiefs: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions open the season on the biggest stage, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
Advertising