5 things to watch: Lions at Bills

RED ZONE BATTLE

Buffalo's defense ranks No. 1 overall and is also the best in the NFL against the pass. Their rushing defense ranks top 10 in the league as well.

But one big weakness for that unit this season has been in the red zone. Buffalo ranks 27th in the NFL in red zone defense, allowing a touchdown an amazing 71.4 percent of the time.

Detroit's red-zone offense has been one of its weakest points all year long. Detroit's scoring a touchdown just 48.8 percent of the time, which ranks 27th.

Who plays better in the red zone today?

WEATHER

Where's the snow? This is Buffalo, right? It's mid-December and the Lions and Bills will play a game in Buffalo that's expected to be near 40 degrees with no precipitation.