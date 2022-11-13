5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

3. DEFENSIVE GAINS

It was the best defensive performance of the season for the Lions last week against Green Bay. They held the Packers to nine points and created three takeaways, two of them in the red zone. Most importantly, they won the game in the critical moment at the end, turning the Packers over on downs in the final minute.

"That was something that our guys needed because belief starts to stick," Glenn said this week. "And I've said this to you guys before, belief is a powerful drug, so that's something that we've got to continue to do, and I'm proud of the way our guys fought. I'm proud of the energy, the execution, just overall, the sideline, it was outstanding."

Can this defense stack good performances on top of one another? Chicago is the No. 1 rushing football team in the NFL at 195.4 yards per game. That's where it starts for the Lions' defense. Third down defense will also be key for Detroit. The Bears are top 10 in the league converting on third down.

4. WEATHER

This will be the first game this season where cold and wind could play a factor in the game. The forecast here in Chicago calls for highs of 39 degrees with winds out of the northwest at 11 miles per hour. That could certainly have an impact on special teams and the kicking game.