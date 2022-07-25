training-camp-news

5 things to watch: 2022 Detroit Lions training camp

Jul 25, 2022 at 07:26 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions rookies reported for training camp on Saturday with the vets set to report Tuesday. The Lions are scheduled to conduct their first practice of training camp on Wednesday. Football is back in Detroit.

The start of training camp kicks off the journey toward the initial 53-man roster and what the Lions hope is a big turnaround in the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era in Detroit.

Here are five things I'll be watching out for as the Lions begin practice this week:

Meet the Detroit Lions roster

View photos of the Detroit Lions roster heading into 2022 training camp

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Banks (94) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Banks (94) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 90

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 90

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
IDL Isaiah Buggs
14 / 90

IDL Isaiah Buggs

AP Photo
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 90

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
19 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 90

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during a rookie readiness session about personal branding at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during a rookie readiness session about personal branding at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 90

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 90

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 90

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
34 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (92) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
35 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (92) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 90

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
48 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 90

Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
52 / 90

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 90

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 90

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 90

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
64 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Natrez Patrick (52) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Natrez Patrick (52) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 90

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
67 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
69 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 90

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
74 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
75 / 90

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
81 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
82 / 90

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
86 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
1. SECOND-YEAR LEAP

Typically, the biggest jump in a player's development is from their first season to their second. Those players had an entire offseason to concentrate on football and get their bodies right instead of training for the Combine and pre-draft process. They've got a year's worth of film to work off, and now they are settled into a routine.

The Lions are expecting some big contributions from a number of second-year players.

Right tackle Penei Sewell was a Pro Football Focus All-Rookie team member last year and is expected to be one of the best right tackles in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best rookie season by any wide receiver in franchise history after catching 90 passes for 912 yards. He's even stronger in year two and could become a huge matchup weapon for the Lions in the middle of the field. What will that look like early in camp?

Detroit's also expecting a lot out of defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike. They've changed schemes upfront to a more attacking 4-3 scheme they think plays to the strength of both McNeill and Onwuzurike.

Ifeatu Melifonwu split his time between cornerback and safety in the spring. How will that play out at the beginning of training camp?

Derrick Barnes got better as his rookie season played out. He could have a starting role at linebacker in year two if he gets off to a good start in camp.

Then there's some undrafted players like tight end Brock Wright, cornerback AJ Parker and cornerback Jerry Jacobs (when he returns from ACL rehab - currently on PUP) who could also play important roles.

2. ROOKIE WATCH

All eyes will be on No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson as he's expected to have a big role in boosting Detroit's pressure and sack totals from a season ago. Don't be surprised if Hutchinson gets a lot of first-team reps right away in camp. How disruptive can he be early in his career?

Fellow first-round pick Jameson Williams is starting camp on the NFI list as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered in January. It will be interesting to see what the timeline is for him. Will he return to the field at some point in camp? If not, can we expect an October debut? It's something to keep an eye on, but when he does make his return to the field, it will be fun to see how he fits in Detroit's offense and what his presence means for opposing defenses.

Josh Paschal could have an early role as an interior rusher, but he's starting camp on the PUP list. It's unclear when he'll return to practice. The Lions are also really high on the potential of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. How long will it take for him to get some first-team reps in camp? Theres a lot to watch when it comes to the Lions rookies.

3. PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Holmes did a really nice job this offseason surrounding veteran quarterback Jared Goff with some more weapons, particularly signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, drafting Williams and re-signing Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.

Goff struggled to begin the 2021 season, but he really turned it around after Ben Johnson was elevated to pass game coordinator and Campbell took over play-calling duties from Anthony Lynn midway through the season. Goff had the sixth highest passer rating in the NFL the second half of last season.

Johnson was elevated to offensive coordinator in the offseason and he brought in Goff to help build this new offense. The Lions have a really strong offensive line, a much improved receiver corps, a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson and an exciting young running back in D'Andre Swift. Goff has everything he needs to be successful in Detroit, especially when Williams returns to the field. Now it's up to Goff to pick up where he left off last season and start strong.

4. SCHEME CHANGE

Credit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for not being stubborn in his ways and adapting his defense to better fit his personnel. Glenn grew up in the 3-4 defense, and the Lions were a react 3-4 defense last season, but Glenn has changed things up going into his second year.

He's adopted more of an even front 4-3 look in base that he wants to be more attacking. The hope is that matches the skillsets more of guys like McNeill, Onwuzurike, Michael Brockers, Charles Harris, Hutchinson and others. The Lions want to affect the quarterback and play in the opponent backfield more. How will that look to begin camp?

5. OFFENSIVE LINE PLAY

When the pads come on after a five-day acclimation period, one of the most watched drills in camp will be the offensive line vs. defensive line pass-rush drills. On paper, Detroit's expected to have one of the best offensive lines in football. It will be nice to see Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Sewell on the field together as a starting unit. Those five didn't play a single contest together next season because of injury. How dominant can that front be to begin camp?

Beyond the starting five, the Lions have good depth with the likes of Matt Nelson, Evan Brown and others. If the Lions can stay healthy upfront, the play of their offensive line could be a catalyst in making Detroit's offense fun to watch in 2022.

Related Content

news

2022 training camp preview: Special teams

Tim Twentyman previews the special teams unit heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Tight end

Tim Twentyman previews the tight end position heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the defensive line heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the offensive line heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Safety

Tim Twentyman previews the safety position heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman previews the quarterback position heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman previews the cornerback position heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Running back

Tim Twentyman previews the running back position heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman previews the linebacker position heading into training camp practices.

news

2022 training camp preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman previews the wide receiver position heading into training camp practices.

news

Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

