5 things to watch: 2022 Detroit Lions training camp

2. ROOKIE WATCH

All eyes will be on No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson as he's expected to have a big role in boosting Detroit's pressure and sack totals from a season ago. Don't be surprised if Hutchinson gets a lot of first-team reps right away in camp. How disruptive can he be early in his career?

Fellow first-round pick Jameson Williams is starting camp on the NFI list as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered in January. It will be interesting to see what the timeline is for him. Will he return to the field at some point in camp? If not, can we expect an October debut? It's something to keep an eye on, but when he does make his return to the field, it will be fun to see how he fits in Detroit's offense and what his presence means for opposing defenses.

Josh Paschal could have an early role as an interior rusher, but he's starting camp on the PUP list. It's unclear when he'll return to practice. The Lions are also really high on the potential of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. How long will it take for him to get some first-team reps in camp? Theres a lot to watch when it comes to the Lions rookies.

3. PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Holmes did a really nice job this offseason surrounding veteran quarterback Jared Goff with some more weapons, particularly signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, drafting Williams and re-signing Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.

Goff struggled to begin the 2021 season, but he really turned it around after Ben Johnson was elevated to pass game coordinator and Campbell took over play-calling duties from Anthony Lynn midway through the season. Goff had the sixth highest passer rating in the NFL the second half of last season.