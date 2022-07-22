2022 training camp preview: Defensive line

Twentyman's take: The Lions need this unit to step up more than any other unit if they're going to be a better football team overall in 2022. The Lions were 31st in points allowed per game (27.5), 29th against the pass (379.8), 28th against the run (135.1) and 29th on third down (45.1) a year ago. Those are team stats, but it all starts upfront on defense, and last season the Lions didn't play enough on the other side of the line of scrimmage, or make enough game-changing plays.

Glenn switched up his scheme to an even 4-3 attacking front vs. the 3-4 read and react unit they were last year in his first season as DC. He thinks a more attacking, up-field scheme better fits the skillsets of his personnel. He's hoping it leads to more pressure and sack production.

One of the big catalysts behind that is the addition of Hutchinson, who is expected to give the Lions a big boost from a pass-rush and edge setting perspective.

"I think he's a better athlete than I thought he was," Wash said of Hutchinson in June. "It's kind of a unique way he can lean and bend that we didn't necessarily always see on tape. But out here, we see it, and versus good competition. We're very, very excited about where he's at."

Onwuzurike and McNeill are expected to take big leaps in their second seasons. McNeill was a Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team selection. Onwuzurike bulked up this offseason and has put some of the injury concerns from a year ago behind him.