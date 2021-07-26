2021 training camp preview: Special teams 

Twentyman's take: The Lions and Prater parted ways after seven years this offseason following a down year for Prater where he missed seven field goals (21-for-28) and three extra points (38-for-41).

In comes the veteran Bullock, was has made at least 80 percent of field goal attempts in every season since 2013. He'll have to fight off Wright, who went 4-for-4 kicking field goals in Pittsburgh last season in a fill-in role for the Steelers. This competition is usually one of the easier ones for coaches and talent evaluators to figure out through camp. Who puts it through the upright with more consistency and who handles the pressure better?

The Lions didn't even bother to bring in another punter. That should tell you how the team feels about the Pro Bowler Fox.

Muhlbach is entering year 18 with the Lions, and there's little sign of him slowing down outside of maybe the speed getting down the field and covering kicks. It will be hard for Daly to supplant him for the long snapper job.