2021 training camp preview: Offensive line

Twentyman's take: With Sewell in the mix, Detroit's offensive line looks to be one of the real strengths. This has the potential to be a top five offensive line if they stay healthy, and Sewell is the kind of player the Lions think he is right away as a rookie.

Ragnow might be the best center in football, and Decker is a top 10 left tackle. The wild card of the group is Vaitai, who played right tackle and right guard last year, but played through injury most of the way. He's prepped for the full-time move from right tackle to right guard, and he's got the size and power to succeed there.

The two best seasons quarterback Jared Goff had in Los Angeles with the Rams, the Rams offensive line stayed healthy and ranked among the league's best units.

Teams that play well upfront along the offensive line typically have a pretty consistent offense, and that's the hope in Detroit with the talent and depth they've assembled.

By the numbers:

0: The number of sacks given up by Ragnow last year.

1: Sack allowed by Sewell in 1,376 career snaps for the Oregon Ducks.

42: Sacks allowed by the Lions last season, which ranked 23rd in the NFL.

79: Total negative plays for the Lions' offense last season. Only seven teams had more.

80.3: The overall grade out of 100.0 given to Ragnow by Pro Football Focus last year. That was the second highest grade among all centers behind only Corey Linsley (89.9).