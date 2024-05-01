TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books.

GM Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions – like 31 other NFL teams around the league – feel like this past weekend allowed them the opportunity to add some young players to their roster that make them a much better football team.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the guys that we got," Holmes said after the draft on Saturday.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from draft weekend:

1. YOUTH AT CORNERBACK

After taking cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with his first two picks in the first and second rounds, Holmes said he's been trying to add youth to that position and build for the future since he arrived in 2021, but it just hasn't really worked out until now.

With Brian Branch, Arnold and Rakestraw at cornerback, the future looks very bright at the position. For now, the addition of these two rookie cornerbacks means the competition is going to ramp up for starting positions, gameday roles and even roster spots. Holmes referred to the upcoming competition as a 'bloodbath.'

It's a nice mix in that room with veteran experience like Carlton Davis, Branch, Amik Robertson, Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vildor., along with young up and coming talent.