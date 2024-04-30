Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2024 draft class

Executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell has been kind enough to break down the Lions' draft class for detroitlions.com in each of the past 11 seasons, and has agreed to do so for a 12th year.
Cosell's opinions are based on countless hours watching film and evaluating these prospects. He is one of the most honest evaluators in the business, and is well respected among NFL circles.
You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @gregcosell.
Here's what he had to say about the Lions' 2024 draft class:
(Note: Cosell evaluated three of Detroit's six picks in detail in this year's draft cycle.)
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama, Round 1 (No. 24 overall)
Cosell: "Arnold is one of the better corner prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class with his 2023 tape showing a high-level traits athlete who played the position with comfort and poise especially in press man where his mirror match ability consistently showed up.
"Arnold was a mirror match master showing quick, light, deceptively sudden feet and movement with smooth fluid hips that allowed for easy transition and change of direction and what always stood out in press man was he played controlled and poised rarely getting out of phase or losing contact with the receiver.
"The tape showed that Arnold at this point is more comfortable playing mirror match press than he is playing off coverage, but that will likely come with coaching and experience at the next level. Arnold also gives a defense versatility with his experience and ability to move inside and play the slot which he did at Alabama on numerous occasions.
"What you love about Arnold is his willingness to play the run and tackle with physical toughness and competitiveness, never backing away or playing soft but rather looking to embrace the needed contact with proactive aggression."
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri, Round 2 (No. 61 overall)
Cosell: "Rakestraw is one of those corners whose tape you love to watch because of the way in which he plays with a feisty competitive swagger and attitude and he never allows his thin frame and less than ideal weight at 183 pounds negatively impact his approach and his physicality, especially evident as a run defender where he was as physically tough and competitive as any corner in the draft.
"Rakestraw's 2023 tape showed that could be effective on the outside playing press man coverage and off coverage with the athletic traits to be successful in both techniques, although some teams may see him more as a slot corner given his lack of desired size for the outside and his short area burst and quickness and willingness and toughness playing the run and his overall high-level competitiveness.
"He is more than a cover corner and might lead teams to believe slot corner is his better transition. Rakestraw has extensive experience playing both outside corner and slot corner and if teams believe his thin frame presents an issue outside then he can be deployed in the slot with the needed athletic and competitive traits to succeed there at the next level.
"Keep in mind that Denzel Ward came out of Ohio State with the same height/weight measurables as Rakestraw, the difference being that Ward's overall athletic testing numbers including a 4.32 40 yard dash were clearly better than Rakestraw's.
"Rakestraw consistently played press man on the outside at a high level with patience and discipline, balance and body control, and hip fluidity to open and match the receiver's release at times using his plus arm length to jam and disrupt.
"The more I watched Rakestraw's tape, the more I liked him, especially given his high-level competitiveness and mental toughness."
DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU, Round 6 (No. 189 overall)
Cosell: "Wingo may not have the size and length ideally desired in interior DL but there is no question he is a compact and explosive DT who consistently showed that he could win the leverage game and generate tremendous strength and power with his first step explosiveness.
"Wingo with his lack of desired size and length best projects to the next level as a 3-technique 1-gap disruptor with his explosiveness off the ball and his short stroke confined space power and his reactive athleticism and his combination of lateral quickness and speed-to-power conversion as a pass rusher.
"What consistently stood out when Wingo was at his best was that he was a sudden gap shooter with a disruptive quality to his game. Undersized 1-gap DT disruptors have a place in the NFL and Wingo fits that profile especially as a pass rusher with both a sudden quickness dimension and enough speed-to-power generation to work the edges of guards and drive through them with velocity."