Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2024 draft class

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri, Round 2 (No. 61 overall)

Cosell: "Rakestraw is one of those corners whose tape you love to watch because of the way in which he plays with a feisty competitive swagger and attitude and he never allows his thin frame and less than ideal weight at 183 pounds negatively impact his approach and his physicality, especially evident as a run defender where he was as physically tough and competitive as any corner in the draft.

"Rakestraw's 2023 tape showed that could be effective on the outside playing press man coverage and off coverage with the athletic traits to be successful in both techniques, although some teams may see him more as a slot corner given his lack of desired size for the outside and his short area burst and quickness and willingness and toughness playing the run and his overall high-level competitiveness.

"He is more than a cover corner and might lead teams to believe slot corner is his better transition. Rakestraw has extensive experience playing both outside corner and slot corner and if teams believe his thin frame presents an issue outside then he can be deployed in the slot with the needed athletic and competitive traits to succeed there at the next level.

"Keep in mind that Denzel Ward came out of Ohio State with the same height/weight measurables as Rakestraw, the difference being that Ward's overall athletic testing numbers including a 4.32 40 yard dash were clearly better than Rakestraw's.

"Rakestraw consistently played press man on the outside at a high level with patience and discipline, balance and body control, and hip fluidity to open and match the receiver's release at times using his plus arm length to jam and disrupt.