2023 training camp preview: Linebacker

Twentyman's take: This should be one of the more tightly contested position competitions for the Lions come training camp. Barnes, Rodriguez and Campbell have different body types and play styles, and watching who fits into the scheme next to Anzalone the best will be fun to watch.

In the end, I think it will be hard to keep Campbell off the field as long as he continues to develop some of the techniques the Lions are teaching him and the game slows down for him. His size (6-5, 243) and speed combination are rare for the position. But I can also see a situation where Campbell, Rodriguez, Barnes and Reeves-Maybin rotate in and play certain packages.

Houston and Okwara are more edge rushers than inside stacked players, but Houston in particular is looking for more ways to get on the field. Expanding his linebacker role is one way to do that.

By the numbers:

1.0: Houston started his career with at least 1.0 sack in each of the first four games, becoming the third player in NFL history to do so. His 8.0 sacks on the year tied for the third most a Lions rookie has produced in a single season (Ndamukong Suh, 10.0 & Aidan Hutchinson, 9.5).

6th: Rodriguez ranked sixth in total tackles among NFL rookies last season. He became Detroit's first rookie selected in the sixth round or later to start Week 1 of his same draft year since 1987.

13: Passes defended by Anzalone since joining the Lions in 2021, which is tied for the fifth most among linebackers during that stretch. His 21 total quarterback pressures in 2022 were also fifth most among linebackers.

32.3: Percent of the Lions' defensive formation grouping last year that was four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs. That was Detroit's most popular grouping followed by three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs (29 percent).

62: Rushing plays of 10-plus yards allowed by Detroit's defense in 2022, which tied for 24th in the league.

377: First downs allowed by Detroit's defense last season, the most in the NFL. Last year's playoff teams averaged 329 first downs allowed.

Quotable: "All I can do is prepare to the best of my ability and let my talents and everything else take me to where I need to go," Campbell said this offseason. "I'm going to do everything that I can to put this team in the best position to win games.