2023 Combine preview: Kicker

Feb 25, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With Michael Badgley headed toward unrestricted free agency, it's worth taking a look at the kickers in this year's NFL Draft as the Lions could be in the market to draft one for the first time since Nate Freese in the seventh round in 2014.

Top 5 kickers to watch at the Combine:

1. Jake Moody, Michigan, 6-1, 210

Moody was one of the more accurate kickers in college football over the last couple seasons and also possesses a big leg to boot. He made 29 of 35 field goal attempts (83 percent) this past season after hitting 23-of-25 attempts (92 percent) in 2021. He hit from 59 yards as a long this past season.

2. Christopher Dunn, NC State, 5-8, 179

The highest scoring player in Wolfpack history, Dunn has an accurate and powerful leg. He was a combined 44-of-50 kicking field goals the last two seasons.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Tight end photos

View photos of the tight end prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Clemson tight end Davis Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 19

Clemson tight end Davis Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue tight end Payne Durham, right, is pursued by Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
2 / 19

Purdue tight end Payne Durham, right, is pursued by Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen (66), tackle Dillon Radunz (75), and tight end Noah Gindorff (87) block for quarterback Trey Lance (5) against Central Arkansas in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 19

North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen (66), tackle Dillon Radunz (75), and tight end Noah Gindorff (87) block for quarterback Trey Lance (5) against Central Arkansas in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
4 / 19

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)
5 / 19

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 19

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) rush with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 19

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) rush with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 19

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 19

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) prepares to block Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
10 / 19

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) prepares to block Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, right, gestures that his pass catch earned enough yardage for a first down as wide receiver Jake Spiewak, center, and New Mexico safety Tavian Combs look on in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11 / 19

Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, right, gestures that his pass catch earned enough yardage for a first down as wide receiver Jake Spiewak, center, and New Mexico safety Tavian Combs look on in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker scores a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
12 / 19

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker scores a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) runs Minnesota during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 19

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) runs Minnesota during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kennesaw State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
14 / 19

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kennesaw State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
15 / 19

Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) makes a catch past Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
16 / 19

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) makes a catch past Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) catches a touchdown pass against Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 19

Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) catches a touchdown pass against Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
18 / 19

Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Laurence Kesterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates after catching a pass in the end zone for a 2-point conversion during the second half against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 19

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates after catching a pass in the end zone for a 2-point conversion during the second half against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 5-10, 190

Podlesny never converted less than 81 percent of his field goal tries in three seasons at Georgia. He was a perfect 3-for-3 kicking from 50-plus yards this past season and only missed 13 field goals total the last three seasons combined.

4. Chad Ryland, Maryland, 6-0, 183

Ryland attempted 15 field goals of 50-plus yards over the last five seasons and made nine of those. Ryland was just 12-of-20 on his field goals this past season, his worst percentage of his career, and was just 2-for-8 from 30-39 yards, which in the NFL has to be pretty automatic.

Related Links

5. Anders Carlson, Auburn, 6-5, 215

His best season came in 2020 when he hit on 20 of his 22 field goal attempts. But for his career, Carlson has just a 71.8 percent (79-of-110) conversion rate on field goals and hasn't made one from 50-plus since 2020.

Combine sleeper to watch: B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 200

Over a five-year career for the Tigers, Potter made nine of his 13 attempts from 50-plus yards and was 20-of-26 and 21-of-26 overall kicking field goals the last two seasons.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Offensive line photos

View photos of the offensive line prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

TCU offensive lineman Alan Ali (56) lines up against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
1 / 48

TCU offensive lineman Alan Ali (56) lines up against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Kathleen Batten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Jake  Andrews of Troy (77) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 48

National offensive lineman Jake  Andrews of Troy (77) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (71) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 48

Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (71) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU center Steve Avila (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 48

TCU center Steve Avila (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu is pictured during an NCAA football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 45-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 48

Washington offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu is pictured during an NCAA football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 45-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman T.J. Bass (56) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 48

Oregon offensive lineman T.J. Bass (56) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
7 / 48

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Derek Parish (0) is blocked by Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
8 / 48

Houston defensive lineman Derek Parish (0) is blocked by Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) prepares for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
9 / 48

Mississippi offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) prepares for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
10 / 48

LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National offensive lineman McClendon Curtis of UT- Chatanooga (52) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 48

National offensive lineman McClendon Curtis of UT- Chatanooga (52) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
12 / 48

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 48

Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) lines up to block against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
14 / 48

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) lines up to block against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth prepares to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
15 / 48

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth prepares to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
16 / 48

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA offensive line Jon Gaines II (57) walks off the field before an NCAA college football game between UCLA and Stanford Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
17 / 48

UCLA offensive line Jon Gaines II (57) walks off the field before an NCAA college football game between UCLA and Stanford Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 48

Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (76) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
19 / 48

Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (76) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
20 / 48

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
21 / 48

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes plays against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 48

Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes plays against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) looks for someone to block against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
23 / 48

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) looks for someone to block against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
24 / 48

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
25 / 48

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (51) prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
26 / 48

Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (51) prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Tashawn Manning celebrates a Kentucky touchdown against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
27 / 48

Kentucky offensive lineman Tashawn Manning celebrates a Kentucky touchdown against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
28 / 48

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) plays against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
29 / 48

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) plays against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (71) sets up to block during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
30 / 48

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (71) sets up to block during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
31 / 48

American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Boise State offensive lineman John Ojukwu (70) prepares for the rush by Tennessee-Martin linebacker Giovanni Davis (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
32 / 48

Boise State offensive lineman John Ojukwu (70) prepares for the rush by Tennessee-Martin linebacker Giovanni Davis (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Michigan award-winning center Olusegun Oluwatimi plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oluwatimi lost three friends and former teammates at Virginia and four days later, his father had surgery to remove a brain tumor. Oluwatimi endured the heartache and finished off a season that were better than his dreams. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
33 / 48

FILE - Michigan award-winning center Olusegun Oluwatimi plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oluwatimi lost three friends and former teammates at Virginia and four days later, his father had surgery to remove a brain tumor. Oluwatimi endured the heartache and finished off a season that were better than his dreams. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) blocks on a running play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
34 / 48

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) blocks on a running play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards (72) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State , Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
35 / 48

North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards (72) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State , Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) pass blocks during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
36 / 48

Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) pass blocks during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz plays during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
37 / 48

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz plays during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by Mitchell Tinsley during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
38 / 48

Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by Mitchell Tinsley during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski blocks in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
39 / 48

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski blocks in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
40 / 48

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gets ready to run a play against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
41 / 48

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gets ready to run a play against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
42 / 48

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) at the snap during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
43 / 48

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) at the snap during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
44 / 48

Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) celebrates the team's 42-27 win over Mississippi during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
45 / 48

Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) celebrates the team's 42-27 win over Mississippi during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh's Carter Warren plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
46 / 48

Pittsburgh's Carter Warren plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
47 / 48

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Wypler plays against Michigan during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
48 / 48

Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Wypler plays against Michigan during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions' need at the position: High

Free agency comes before the draft and the Lions will likely sign a veteran, whether that's Badgley or someone else. Then Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have to decide if taking a player like Moody on Day 3 of the draft to compete with that veteran in training camp makes sense.

Badgley was 24-of-28 kicking field goals and a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points, but he doesn't have a huge leg. That's really the only knock on him. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp appreciated the consistency and calming effect Badgley brought to the position after some early-season inconsistency from others in that role. Still, if the Lions can find a youngster with a bigger leg who is an upgrade, that's a win.

Key stat: Detroit's overall field goal make percentage of 80 percent (24-for-30) ranked 26th in the NFL this past season ahead of only Minnesota (78.8), Denver (77.8), Pittsburgh (77.3), Cleveland (75.0), Kansas City (75.) and New Orleans (74.2).

Related Content

news

Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks DE Myles Murphy & QB Anthony Richardson are good fits for Lions

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.

news

2023 Combine preview: Safety

Tim Twentyman takes a look at safeties to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Interior offensive line

Tim Twentyman takes a look at interior offensive linemen to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Tim Twentyman takes a look at defensive tackles to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Tight end

Tim Twentyman takes a look at tight ends to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at linebackers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Ben Johnson explains the 'really simple' reason he chose to stay in Detroit

Tim Twentyman caught up with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to talk about why he wanted to stay in Detroit, what's next for the offense and more.

Advertising