2023 Combine preview: Kicker

Lions' need at the position: High

Free agency comes before the draft and the Lions will likely sign a veteran, whether that's Badgley or someone else. Then Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have to decide if taking a player like Moody on Day 3 of the draft to compete with that veteran in training camp makes sense.

Badgley was 24-of-28 kicking field goals and a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points, but he doesn't have a huge leg. That's really the only knock on him. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp appreciated the consistency and calming effect Badgley brought to the position after some early-season inconsistency from others in that role. Still, if the Lions can find a youngster with a bigger leg who is an upgrade, that's a win.