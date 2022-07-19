2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

Twentyman's take: Goff appears to be in a pretty good place heading into his second training camp in Detroit. He had a nice spring and he's really taken ownership of this offense with new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

It was a rough start for Goff in Detroit after coming over in the trade last offseason that sent Stafford to the Rams. But after Johnson was elevated to pass game coordinator and head coach Dan Campbell took over play calling duties, Goff finished 3-2-1 with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions with a passer rating north of 100.0 in his final six starts. The Lions are hoping he picks up where he left off.

Goff was the Week 13 NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 25-of-41 passes for 296 yards with three touchdowns and a 97.2 passer rating in helping Detroit beat Minnesota with an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired. The Lions are hoping they get a lot more of those performances in 2022.

The team spent a lot of resources this offseason to revamp Goff's receiver corps. He'll be playing behind arguably one of the top offensive lines in football. He's also got a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson and one of the more exciting running backs in the league in D’Andre Swift. I'd argue this is just as good or maybe even a little bit better collection of talent around Goff offensively here in Detroit this year than what he had around him in LA when he took the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. Now it's up to Goff to make it all click.

When it comes to the backup job, it was a little concerning to me how the offense seemed to really change when Boyle stepped in last year, especially in his first start in Cleveland. I know Boyle hadn't been back that long after dealing with a thumb injury suffered in the final preseason game, but it was like Campbell didn't have confidence Boyle could throw the ball downfield and make plays. Things opened up a little more in his next couple starts, but there was still a very conservative approach with Boyle.

Blough isn't afraid to throw the ball around the field, and while that got him into a little trouble in 2019, it also propelled him into a tight race with Boyle in the spring and early summer this offseason.