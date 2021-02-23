2021 NFL Pro Day schedule coming together

The NFL Scouting Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has cancelled the event this year.

The league instead will have all on-field workouts be conducted at on-campus pro days, which makes this year's slate of pro days very important for prospects leading up to April's NFL Draft in Cleveland. The Lions currently have six picks in the draft, including the No. 7 overall pick.

The NFL is working with schools to encourage consistency in the testing and drills at pro days, and to ensure all of the 32 NFL clubs have access to video from those workouts, even if they don't have a representative in attendance.

When it comes to the medical evaluations, which is key information for clubs in the pre-draft process, according to an NFL release, each club will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct in-person exams, which will likely be scheduled over a two or three-day period.

Club interviews of prospects will be done virtually this offseason.

The first pro day took place earlier this month at Clemson just for top quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence, who wanted to throw for teams before having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.