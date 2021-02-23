2021 NFL Pro Day schedule coming together

The NFL Scouting Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has cancelled the event this year.
The league instead will have all on-field workouts be conducted at on-campus pro days, which makes this year's slate of pro days very important for prospects leading up to April's NFL Draft in Cleveland. The Lions currently have six picks in the draft, including the No. 7 overall pick.
The NFL is working with schools to encourage consistency in the testing and drills at pro days, and to ensure all of the 32 NFL clubs have access to video from those workouts, even if they don't have a representative in attendance.
When it comes to the medical evaluations, which is key information for clubs in the pre-draft process, according to an NFL release, each club will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct in-person exams, which will likely be scheduled over a two or three-day period.
Club interviews of prospects will be done virtually this offseason.
The first pro day took place earlier this month at Clemson just for top quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence, who wanted to throw for teams before having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
Here's a list of the 2021 pro day dates that are currently on the schedule:
March 5:
- Kansas
March 9:
- Kansas Sate
March 10:
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
March 11:
- Clemson
- Nevada
March 12:
- North Dakota State
- Oklahoma
March 17:
- Louisiana-Monroe
- Pittsburgh
March 18:
- Auburn
- Buffalo
- Georgia Tech
- Louisiana Tech
- West Virginia
March 19:
- Memphis
- Ohio
- TCU
March 22:
- Colorado State
- Florida State
- Iowa
- Toledo
March 23:
- Alabama
- Central Michigan
- Iowa State
- Nebraska
- Purdue
March 24:
- Michigan State
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- Virginia
March 25:
- North Texas
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- San Diego State
- SMU
- Massachusetts
- Western Michigan
March 26:
- Boston College
- BYU
- Michigan
- South Dakota State
- Virginia Tech
March 29:
- Duke
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Miami
- Miami (Ohio)
- North Carolina
March 30:
- Louisville
- Tulane
- Washington
March 31:
- Boise State
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Notre Dame
April 1:
- NC-Charlotte
- Oklahoma State
- South Florida
April 7:
- Texas Tech
April 9:
- Houston
- UAB