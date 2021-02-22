Lions have options with franchise tag window set to open Feb. 23

Tuesday, February 23 marks the opening of the franchise tag window in the NFL.

Teams must make a decision on whether or not to use the franchise tag on players between Feb. 23 and March 9. Teams can only use the tag on one of their players.

The Lions potentially have two candidates for the tag: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and defensive end Romeo Okwara.

The tag comes in two forms – exclusive and non-exclusive. The latter is more commonly used. It's a one-year tender at the average of the top five salaries at that player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of the player's current salary, whichever is greater. Players are allowed to negotiate with other teams under this tag, but the Lions would have the right to match any offer, and if not, receive compensation in the form of two first-round picks, making it pretty rare that a player signs with another team. The exclusive tag is similar, only the player cannot negotiate with another team.

There's also the transition tag, which is a one-year tender for the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position. Players can negotiate with other teams and the Lions can match any offer.