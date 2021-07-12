2021 community partner spotlight: Detroit Lions Academy

To help ensure students and their families have access to food, the Lions provide additional snacks and meals for students to bring home to their families or eat after school. Nutrition is one of the most crucial aspects to learning and function.

In addition to eliminating certain basic needs barriers, Detroit Lions Charities provides student incentives to be used as a reward for good school attendance, improved test scores and for completing testing. Lions CB Jeff Okudah and other players have made morning announcements to help encourage attendance.

To further incentivize school attendance among students, Detroit Lions Charities supports the school by providing field trip opportunities and in-school activities for students. In January 2020, Lions Legends and players joined DLA students for a hands-on learning experience with Robot Garage – furthering student interest in a school Robotics Club and in STEAM programming overall.

As a highlight each year to celebrate students, the Lions host a promotional ceremony for Detroit Lions Academy 8th graders as they prepare for their next chapter in high school. Students are acclaimed and congratulated by Lions players, cheerleaders, Legends and staff.

Along with providing ongoing resources for the school through Detroit Lions Charities, the Lions have awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 12 DLA students since 2019 through the Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative, along with tutoring services from Book Nook Tutoring.

Around the holidays, Detroit Lions Charities places a special focus on supporting DLA families and students. This past Thanksgiving, the Lions and Kroger provided fresh pies and Kroger gift cards to each family to be used to purchase Thanksgiving dinner.

Every December, Shop with a Lion has become a long-awaited experience for students, players and staff alike. This past year, instead of the traditional Shop with a Lion event in a Meijer store, Lions staff teamed up with Meijer as part of the annual Season of Sharing initiative, to bring gifts directly to student homes. The Lions, along with the Detroit Police Department, spread holiday cheer to students who may have otherwise gone without, especially amid a pandemic that has disproportionally affected people of color.