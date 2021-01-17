2020 position breakdown: Offensive line

The bad: The Lions spent big in free agency to bring in Vaitai, and unfortunately he suffered a foot injury the final week of training camp that forced him to miss time early in the season. He just never looked completely healthy battling that injury. To his credit, he battled through it, and even made the switch to guard so the Lions could play their best five upfront with him and Crosby on the field together.

Vaitai also dealt with a concussion during the season. He played 100 percent of the snaps on offense in just four contests. Playing six games at guard and four at tackle, Vaitai allowed six sacks and 15 total pressures. The hope is Big V comes back healthy in 2021 with the injuries behind him.

While Detroit's rushing touchdowns were up, the team still finished 30th in the NFL averaging 93.7 yards per contest. The 14 playoff teams combined to average 125.7 yards per game on the ground, more than 30 yards per game difference. That's an area where Detroit's offense still has to find more consistency.

Key stat: Sacks aren't only an offensive line stat. Every player on offense contributes to them at some point in the year, whether that's the quarterback holding the ball too long, a running back or tight end missing a block, or a receiver not on the same page with the quarterback, but in the end, it's mostly an offensive line statistic. Detroit allowed 42 sacks on the year, which ranked 23rd.

Free agents: Aboushi is the only player upfront who's an unrestricted free agent. Aboushi allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 15 games and seven starts. He's played in 65 career games with 42 starts, and is one of those plug-and play veterans every unit likes to have. He ended the year starting the final six games at guard and played every snap.