2020 position breakdown: Quarterbacks

MVP: Last year, without Stafford for eight games due to a back injury, the Lions were 0-8. When Stafford left early Week 16, it was clear the Lions didn't have a chance without him.

Stafford has proven to be irreplaceable for the Lions the last two seasons, which is why the team could take a serious look this offseason at the depth at the position. Stafford certainly wasn't the biggest reason the Lions won only five games this season. In fact, it's pretty safe to say the Lions would not have gotten to five without him.

Quotable: "Difficult, disappointing, all of those words come to mind," Stafford said about missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season. "I want to win. I want to be in those games more than anything. It starts with me, I can play better, help us get there. That's the way I look at it. I want to win just as bad as anybody, if not more so, but the thing that I can control is how I play.