A Closer Look: Arthur Smith

Tim Twentyman's take: There's no denying the success Tennessee's offense has had the last two seasons under Smith. Henry is the game's top running back, and Tannehill has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks the last two season under Smith's tutelage. I like that Smith cut his teeth in the coaching ranks both as a defensive and offensive assistant. He knows both sides of the ball.

He certainly has staying power within the Titans organization. He's been through four coaching changes and a change in ownership in his tenure with the Titans. Smith has worked his way up the coaching ranks from quality control roles to now being one of the top young minds in the game. Smith is hoping to follow the path of other young coaches like Sean McVay, LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan to take over a team in their 30's.

Mike O'Hara's take: What stands out immediately on Smith's resume is the results in two seasons as Titans offensive coordinator and eight previous seasons as an assistant coach, mostly working with tight ends. Henry has ripped defenses apart the last two seasons – 1,540 yards rushing in 2019, 2,027 in 2020 -- but that's not a real surprise.