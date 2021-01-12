Lions interview Ed Dodds for GM position

Jan 12, 2021 at 04:55 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions continued their search for a new general manager by completing an interview Tuesday with Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Dodds is considered one of the best scouts and talent evaluators in the NFL, which is why Colts GM Chris Ballard poached Dodds from Seattle in 2017 and made him his right-hand man in Indianapolis' front office.

Before coming to Indianapolis, Dodds spent 10 seasons with Seattle as a national scout and senior personnel executive, and is one of the architects that helped build Seattle's roster into a Super Bowl winner. He spent four years in Oakland in the Raiders' scouting department prior to his stint in Seattle.

Dodds is considered one of the top up-and-coming talent evaluators in the NFL. He was being considered for Carolina's open general manager position before removing his name from consideration over the weekend.

Ballard and Dodds have done a nice job keeping the Colts roster stocked with talent since losing quarterback Andrew Luck to retirement in 2019. The Colts won 11 games this season and lost to Buffalo in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last weekend.

The Lions have completed 11 interviews for their vacant general manager job. The team is expected to meet in person with their finalists before making a hire.

