10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. We saw Houston have to use running back Dare Ogunbowale to kick a field goal last week after their kicker was injured. Who would be the Lions' backup kicker if Riley Patterson was injured on gameday? Punter Jack Fox, according to Fipp, who said the Lions are lucky in that regard because not all punters can kick field goals.

4. Glenn has a ton of respect for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his ability to stand in the pocket, take a hit and still deliver the football accurately. He said a quarterback with those traits will be a good player in this league for a long time. He said it's really important to get to Herbert and make sure when they do they get him to the ground before he can get rid of the football.