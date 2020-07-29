10 takeaways from Bob Quinn's media session

5. Education is important

Unlike the NBA and the NHL, the NFL is not keeping players in a bubble. That means when players are away from Allen Park, there's an expectation they do the right things to mitigate their risk of contracting the virus and potentially spreading it to fellow players, coaches and staff. The Lions have conducted Zoom meetings with players, coaches, support staff and their families to help educate them in this regard.

"I feel comfortable walking into this facility every day because I know everyone around me is going to be tested all the time," Quinn said. "What I don't know is what people are doing when they leave and go home. So, we have to have a lot of trust. We have to have a lot of education. We have to have a lot of mature decisions when people leave the facility.

"Education, PPE and just being smart about what's going on is going to be probably just as important as the actual testing itself."

6. Keeping the 90-man roster

The NFL gave teams the option of keeping 90 players on the roster, but if they did, they would need to operate in a split-squad environment with rookies separate from veterans.

If teams wanted to operate in a full-squad environment, they were required to trim the roster to 80 players.

Quinn opted to keep 90 on the roster because he feels everyone on the roster has something to show him.

"For the first little bit of camp we're going to do things with that split-squad scenario, so we're not going to have everyone in the building at the same time," Quinn said. "We're going to do virtual meetings, they're going to come in for their workouts and we're going to stagger it and try to keep the distance as much as possible before we have real practice starting in that second and third phase."

7. Preparing for every scenario

How does the current outbreak in the MLB with the Miami Marlins concern Quinn? He noted that the NFL testing is far more expansive than the MLB testing, but he said the outbreak is certainly concerning.