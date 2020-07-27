2020 Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage to give fans unique virtual experience

DETROIT — The 2020 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage is scheduled to begin July 28 at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park, and will be accessible to fans virtually via Detroitlions.com and the team's mobile app.

"Bringing football to our fans during this unprecedented time has been an ongoing priority," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "While we will miss seeing them at Allen Park and the energy they bring to practice, we are excited to partner with Rocket Mortgage to provide a training camp viewing experience Lions fans have never had before."

The all-new virtual presentation, Lions Training Camp LIVE, is tentatively scheduled to debut August 12 when the team takes the practice field for the first time. The program will include exclusive interviews with players and coaches, guest analysis and live practice footage. Additionally, 200 fans will receive the chance to participate in a virtual meet-and-greet autograph session with a Lions player, courtesy of Rocket Mortgage.

"Detroit Lions training camp will feel different this year without fans being able to attend, but we're excited to provide Lions fans a new, innovative way to watch and interact with their hometown team safely from the comfort of home," said Casey Hurbis, Rocket Mortgage CMO.

The Lions and Rocket Mortgage are joining forces with Detroit-based Fangage, Inc. to facilitate the virtual meet-and-greets. Fangage technology allows fans to upload a photo, speak to the player via video chat and watch their photo be autographed live.

"The ability to interact with their favorite players and get autographs is something that diehard football fans cherish the most about events like training camp," said Fangage, Inc. Co-Founder, Josh Bryant. It's a privilege to work with the Detroit Lions and Rocket Mortgage to make that connection a reality for fans, despite the social distancing safety measures that will be in place."

As part of its sponsorship, the Rocket Mortgage logo will once again be prominently displayed on the front, upper-left side of all practice jerseys for the full camp. Additional Rocket Mortgage branding will also be displayed throughout the virtual training camp experience.

Earlier this year, Rocket Mortgage announced an exclusive, multi-year deal with the National Football League (NFL), making it the Official Mortgage Sponsor of the League. Rocket Mortgage kicked off its partnership with the NFL by introducing the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the largest official game of Super Bowl squares in history, which ultimately paid out $1.75 million to 17 different winners.