TWENTYMAN: How loss of preseason affects Lions

2. Green rookies

The preseason is the first opportunity for rookies like Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah to get some NFL game action under their belt and acclimate themselves to a much faster brand of football at the professional level. The preseason has a different feel, with more intensity and speed than a practice against teammates.

Coaches talk all the time about how stagnant practice can get day after day against the same teammates and how the competition level and intensity ramp up even when teams do joint practices with other squads. There won't be any joint practices this year either, and with no preseason, it's going to be hard to simulate the intensity and speed.

It will be interesting to see what strategies coaches use to try and get their rookies ready for game action Week 1.

3. Play calling

This will be an interesting training camp for offensive and defensive play callers as well with no preseason or joint practices to work through and study the tape of afterward.

Teams are pretty vanilla in the preseason in terms of their scheme and play calling, but there are still things play callers can glean from going against a different scheme and new personnel. Players learn pretty quickly in training camp a teammate's strengths and weaknesses facing them every day in 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and team drills at practice. In the same light, play callers pick up on tendencies from the guy calling the plays on the opposite side day after day in practice.

The preseason is a good time for play callers to see what plays work and what ones don't, and how different players fit into the mix in a game atmosphere against an unfamiliar opponent.

It's no coincidence the Lions looked to add veteran players this offseason who were familiar with their schemes, knowing that practice time and the preseason could be limited.

4. Sloppy football in September

There's always some level of sloppy football early in the season with the limits on padded practices and practice length. Veterans who don't see a lot of action in the preseason work their way back into extended game action early in the season.