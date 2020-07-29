2020 training camp preview: Wide receiver

On the roster: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus, Marvin Hall, Geronimo Allison, Chris Lacy, Geremy Davis, Travis Fulgham, Tom Kennedy and Victor Bolden
Key losses: None
|Name
|Games
|Rec.
|Yards
|Avg.
|Long
|TD
|Kenny Golladay
|16
|65
|1,190
|18.3
|75
|11
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|13
|62
|779
|12.6
|47
|9
|Danny Amendola
|15
|62
|678
|10.9
|47
|1
|Quintez Cephus*
|14
|59
|901
|15.3
|52
|7
|Marvin Hall
|9
|7
|261
|37.3
|58
|1
|Geronimo Allison^
|16
|34
|287
|8.4
|31
|2
|Chris Lacy
|7
|3
|60
|20.0
|48
|0
|Geremy Davis^
|7
|3
|38
|12.7
|19
|0
|Travis Fulgham
|3
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Tom Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Victor Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
*college stats ^with another team
Best competition: The top three at receiver are pretty set with Golladay, Jones and Amendola all returning after leading the team in receptions and yards a year ago. In fact, the Lions were the only team in the NFL last season to have at least three receivers – Golladay, Jones and Amendola – record at least 60 receptions and 675 receiving yards.
The competition to watch in camp is who emerges as the fourth and fifth options. Cornerback Jamal Agnew spent the virtual offseason program working with the wide receivers, which throws a bit of a wrench into the competition.
Hall was an explosive down-field threat for the Lions last season, and the team used a fifth-round pick on Cephus, a smart and tough possession receiver out of Wisconsin. Allison played in all 16 games with the Packers last season with 34 receptions and a couple touchdowns. The rest of the receivers on the roster will also try and battle it out for a roster spot.
This is a deep and talented group. There will be a couple receivers not making the final Lions roster who will find spots on other teams.
Twentyman: Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback Matthew Stafford have to feel pretty good about what they have at receiver. Golladay has become one of the best young receivers in the game, and veterans Jones and Amendola are still as productive as ever.
Agnew could be a terrific addition to the slot. He's an All-Pro return man, who is electric with the ball in his hands. Hall is a speedster like Agnew. He averaged better than 30.0 yards per reception last year. Cephus isn't a burner, but he's strong and makes contested catches. His college film is pretty impressive.
As a unit, this is one of the better receiving groups in the NFL.
By the numbers:
3.6: Percentage of dropped passes last year for the Lions. Detroit pass catchers dropped just 13 passes all season. Only Atlanta, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona had a lower drop percentage.
11: Golladay's touchdown receptions last season, which led the NFL. Jones' nine touchdown receptions were the fourth most in the league.
11: The Lions produced 11 individual 100-yard receiving performances last season for the first time since 2012.
18.3: Golladay's yards per reception average was the highest in the NFL among receivers with at least 55 receptions.
37.3: Hall's yards per reception average was the highest in the NFL since 2013 among players with at least 250 receiving yards.
Quotable: "I'll give y'all an interesting name," Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah said at February's NFL Scouting Combine when asked about the best receiver he faced in college. "Quintez Cephus from Wisconsin. I think he's the best receiver I went against. Doesn't matter what his 40 time was, football's played in between the lines and he's a technician. Someone that I changed my plan up for every single week. I think he might have been the only receiver to have 100 yards against us and we knew that going against him we'd have to earn our keep."