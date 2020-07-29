2020 training camp preview: Wide receiver

Best competition: The top three at receiver are pretty set with Golladay, Jones and Amendola all returning after leading the team in receptions and yards a year ago. In fact, the Lions were the only team in the NFL last season to have at least three receivers – Golladay, Jones and Amendola – record at least 60 receptions and 675 receiving yards.

The competition to watch in camp is who emerges as the fourth and fifth options. Cornerback Jamal Agnew spent the virtual offseason program working with the wide receivers, which throws a bit of a wrench into the competition.

Hall was an explosive down-field threat for the Lions last season, and the team used a fifth-round pick on Cephus, a smart and tough possession receiver out of Wisconsin. Allison played in all 16 games with the Packers last season with 34 receptions and a couple touchdowns. The rest of the receivers on the roster will also try and battle it out for a roster spot.

This is a deep and talented group. There will be a couple receivers not making the final Lions roster who will find spots on other teams.

Twentyman: Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback Matthew Stafford have to feel pretty good about what they have at receiver. Golladay has become one of the best young receivers in the game, and veterans Jones and Amendola are still as productive as ever.

Agnew could be a terrific addition to the slot. He's an All-Pro return man, who is electric with the ball in his hands. Hall is a speedster like Agnew. He averaged better than 30.0 yards per reception last year. Cephus isn't a burner, but he's strong and makes contested catches. His college film is pretty impressive.