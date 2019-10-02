10 takeaways from Bevell & Pasqualoni 

2. What's one thing Pasqualoni has liked about his defense through four games and one thing he'd like to see get better moving forward?

Like: How hard his defense has played and the effort they've given to be in every game so far down to the last possession.

Dislike: He says they have to get better with individual details and fundamentals. He said if players take more care of the little things then the big things will start taking care of themselves.

3. In describing his offensive style before the season, Bevell said he wanted to be an offense that was physical, focused on running the ball and explosive in the passing game. They've been that pretty much to a tee through four games. Detroit's been a team that's consistently stayed with the run, even when it wasn't going as good as Bevell might have liked, and they are certainly explosive in the passing game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is pushing the ball down the field at the best clip of his career.